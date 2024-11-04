Joseph P. Campanelli to be honored with 'Creativity Award' by Consulate General of Italy as part of a week-long series of cultural events in November

The Festival of Italian Creativity November 14-22 is a celebration of contemporary Italian brilliance in culture, business, science and technology innovation.

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham Bank Chairman, President and CEO Joseph P. Campanelli will be honored next month by the Consulate General of Italy in Boston as part of the Consulate's week-long 'Festival of Italian Creativity.'

The series of events November 14-22 are being hosted by the Italian Consulate in cooperation with the October Italian Heritage Month Committee of Massachusetts.

Campanelli will join former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and other honorees in being recognized for their contributions to the furthering of innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural appreciation within and around the Italian community of Boston. The Gala Dinner and Creativity Awards on Friday, November 22 will be at the SOWA Power Station in the South End.

The festival aims to promote achievement by Italians and Italian Americans and to bring prominent Italian artists, scientists, entrepreneurs and investors to Boston for discussion, educational seminars and collaboration.

"This is going to be a remarkable series of events, a great week for Boston and an inspiring way to recognize the positive influence of Italians and Italian Americans on our culture. It's also just one illustration of how immigrants contribute significantly to the American experience," said Campanelli. "I'm excited that Needham Bank is a part of it, and I'm honored to be included among other business and civic leaders who are committed to promoting Italy and working closely with the Consulate General of Italy in Boston."

The festival kicks off Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Consulate General of Italy in the Federal Reserve Building at 600 Atlantic Avenue. That's the first of seven days of seminars, performances, lectures, programs and discussions around language, science, technology, business, and culture – featuring Italian writers, artists, scientists and business leaders. The Festival culminates with the Nov. 22 Gala and Creativity Awards.

In addition to Campanelli and Polito, honorees include Dr. Joseph Loscalzo, M.D., Ph.D, a faculty member at Harvard Medical School and Physician-in-Chief Emeritus at Brigham & Women's Hospital, and David Manfredi, CEO and founding principal of Elkus Manfredi Architects.

"Boston is full of companies and organizations focused on energy and innovation, fueled by almost 50 world-class universities and a world-class knowledge economy intricately woven into its urban landscape," said Arnaldo Minuti, Consul General of Italy in Boston. "The Festival of Italian Creativity is an extraordinary opportunity to promote Italy and highlight the many connections between Italy and Boston, as well as to express our deep gratitude for the contributions of the Italian American community to the growth and success of America."

About Needham Bank

Needham Bank offers an array of tech forward products and services that businesses and consumers need to manage their financial needs. We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions, and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. Known as the "Builder's Bank", Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. For more information please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

SOURCE Needham Bank