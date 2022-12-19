Joseph P. Dileo, DPM, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HAMMOND, La., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph P. Dileo, DPM, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Medical Professional for his work as a podiatrist at The Internal Medicine Clinic of Tangipahoa.

Dr. Dileo earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine in Philadelphia in 1999. He became board-certified in podiatric medicine that same year by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine, which exists to offer podiatric physicians a comprehensive board qualification and certification process. He completed his residency in podiatry at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Louisiana.

Dr. Dileo's areas of expertise cover advanced comprehensive surgical and non-surgical treatment of foot and ankle conditions and disorders, including foot and ankle reconstructive surgery. He can be found on staff at The Internal Medicine Clinic of Tangipahoa in Hammond, LA where he has been in practice since 2002. The Internal Medicine Clinic of Tangipahoa is a dedicated medical team of primary care specialists, sub-specialist physicians, certified nurse practitioners, nurses medical assistants, billing specialists, and support personnel who provide comprehensive cost efficient primary care to patients 17 years and above. They provide medical services at several healthcare facilities including their state-of-the-art office local acute care hospitals rehabilitation hospitals long-term acute care facilities and Louisiana nursing homes.

According to Dr. Dileo, podiatry is a branch of medicine devoted to the study, diagnosis, and medical and surgical treatment of a variety of disorders of the foot, ankle, and lower extremities. A podiatrist, also known as a podiatric physician or a foot and ankle surgeon, is a medical professional devoted to the treatment of disorders of the foot, ankle, and lower extremities. They can treat injuries and complications from ongoing health issues like diabetes.

Dr. Dileo notes that he owes his success to his natural compassion and his strong work ethic. He has staff memberships at several local hospitals including North Oaks Health System PAM Specialty Hospital of Hammond and Excel Home Health. He also holds membership status with the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons and the Podiatric Medical Association.

Dr. Dileo wanted to be in healthcare because of his desire to help people. He finds it very rewarding when he is able to heal patients and save their feet. He also enjoys mentoring med students. The doctor has a laid-back approach to treating patients that helps build their trust, and he takes the time with them to really explain what is going on with their particular ailment.

In his spare time, Dr. Dileo enjoys boating, fishing, and traveling with his family. His favorite professional publications include the Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association and the Journal of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

