Joseph R. Jingoli, Jr., Ralph Pulver, Denese Thompson and Kathleen Bolduc Join the Board of Minority Business Development Institute (MBDI)

Multi-billion dollar construction management CEO, seasoned surety industry executives, and non-profit leadership specialist join DE&I-focused nonprofit board to scale national opportunities for minority, women and veteran-owned businesses.

BORDENTOWN, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MBDI founder David Cayemitte announced today that Joseph R. Jingoli, Jr., Ralph Pulver, Denese Thompson, and Kathleen Bolduc, tireless advocates for expanding economic opportunities in marginalized communities, have joined MBDI's board of directors. "MBDI is on the cusp of achieving significant growth," Mr. Cayemitte stated. "We are delighted to add these talented professionals to our board as we promote our mission of cultivating project-ready, diversely-owned businesses."

MBDI participants learning about bond claims MBDI graduates celebrate becoming project-ready

Mr. Jingoli is CEO of Joseph Jingoli & Sons, a leader in the development, construction and oversight of complex, large-scale projects throughout the United States. Joe is widely recognized as a leader in the construction industry, an entrepreneur, thought-leader, activist, investor and philanthropist. Mr. Jingoli has forged a unique DE&I platform with "JINGOLI Competitive Edge," his highly successful, signature community relations program created to further the company's commitment to enriching the economic stability of the communities in which it works. Focusing on the hallmarks of education, service, job training and mentorship, the program helps students and adults find meaningful work that leads to careers in the construction field. The initiatives under Competitive Edge are inextricably tied to the organizational mission and the concept is integrated into everything the company does and implemented into each community where JINGOLI works. Competitive Edge ensures that small, minority-owned, women-owned and citizens returning to the workforce all receive equitable opportunities to work and/or pursue careers in their cities. A tireless advocate for addiction-related causes, Joe is the chairman of The F.A.R.M. Team, a workforce rehabilitation program for individuals in recovery, housed on his family-owned farm in Lambertville. Joe was the champion of renaming Atlantic City Drug Court to Recovery Court. He also worked with the legislature to allow returning citizens to work in casinos.

Mr. Jingoli explained the significance of his position, "I see joining MBDI's board as a way to expand how we channel construction spend into economic development. As MBDI educates contractors and they qualify for bonding, they are positioned to hire workers from their neighborhoods into jobs that pay really well. I'd like to see more minority business owners go from living hand to mouth, to achieving generational wealth and paying it forward." He continued, "this isn't simply altruism, it's good business." Publicly funded construction projects require CMs to hire minorities and women, but most don't qualify. As MBDI cultivates a pipeline of bondable contractors, CMs partnering with MBDI are positioned win more contracts by not only meeting goals, but also positively impacting diverse communities.

Ralph Pulver, Regional Underwriting Officer of Travelers Bond, Construction Services, has been a key advisor and regular presence in the MBDI classroom since day one. Ralph serves on the National Association of Surety Bond Producers' (NASBP) Professional Development and Education Committee, the NASBP's Virtual Seminar Advisory Board, and the NASBP's Emerging Contractor Committee. As a faculty member for the NASBP's William Angel Surety School since 1991, he develops and teaches Level II and Level III curriculums. In 2013, the NASBP's John J. Curtin Jr Presidents Award was given to Ralph for his distinguished service to the surety industry.

Mr. Pulver sees mentoring diverse contractors as a way to give back, "Years ago I was introduced to the team at MBDI and realized that my role in the surety business had to shift. My response could have been - I have a day job with defined responsibilities and I prefer to stay in my lane. Instead, I dug in as an advisor and teacher. The mission of MBDI of working closely with small and emerging minority construction firms that are underserved by the surety industry was far too compelling. With my board seat, I hope to enjoin other surety professionals to make the same paradigm shift and advocate education and professional guidance for firms that are simply wanting to be shown the way toward surety bond readiness."

Denese Thompson, AFSB, AINS, FIPC, NE Surety Leader at USI Insurance Services, has been a surety industry trailblazer for over 40 years. Denese has shared her expertise with business owners in educational sessions for MBDI and at Manhattan College, Fordham University, Rutgers University, NY Tech, Manhattanville College, Lehman College, SoBro, Nassau County Bar Association, Westchester County ConXpro, and West Point Military Academy. Ms. Thompson serves on several industry association boards and has obtained advanced credentials from the Insurance Institute.

Denese noted that she has "seen first hand how few diverse firms have historically qualified for bonding. This sparked my involvement in MBDI's education programs as a way to change this dynamic." She went on, "I've been working with MBDI to train the trainers and provide mentorship since 2010. Joining the Board, I hope to help move the surety industry towards more fully embracing diversity, equity and inclusion principles as more minority contractors become bondable."

Kathleen Bolduc offers her deep background in education, not-for-profit leadership and senior level insurance industry experience to the MBDI Board. A results driven leader and consultant, Kate delivers the highest quality and cost effective outcomes for businesses and non-profits. She is highly skilled in business development as well as transforming culture and organizational design to maximize customer experience and profitability. Kate is expert in branding, marketing, communications, relationship building, leadership development, team building, conflict resolution, professional transitions, workforce readiness and cultural competency. She has worked with Manchester Community College to develop their Entrepreneurial Center, and worked directly with the CEO of a major insurance company to write a book which will provide a prescriptive approach to closing the "skills gap." She developed a strategic philanthropic platform in 8 states for a major insurance company which delivers comprehensive financial mastery program to community college students, and provides paid internship opportunities. She is an Adjunct Instructor for Masters of Science in Organizational Leadership Program at Goodwin University. She has acted as Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Hartford Arts Council, and Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing officer for Travelers, and held other senior executive roles.

"Working with the MBDI team will allow me to apply the depth and breadth of my experience working with adult learners, building out non-profit leadership and infrastructure, as well as my insurance and marketing expertise into a strong DEI framework" stated Bolduc. "I have always had a passion for meeting people where they are and supporting their goals to achieve both personal and professional success. Specifically I am committed to supporting entrepreneurs and business leaders in economically underserved industries and communities," she said. "I could not be happier to be joining MBDI at this crucial point of the organization's development."

Founded in 2010, MBDI provides education and advocacy to assist minority, women, veteran-owned firms to grow sustainably and prosper. MBDI's strategic consulting and coursework in business infrastructure improvement, operational efficiency, project management, and enhancing financial presentation position businesses to become more nimble and make them better investments for banks and sureties. With capital and bonding in hand, diverse businesses can compete for public work and move towards permanently increasing opportunity and profits.

"Small businesses are the largest generators of jobs, and MBDI creates well-paying jobs in minority communities that have historically been left behind," says Mr. Cayemitte. "MBDI is all about putting food on the table and creating stability. As our constituent businesses grow and prosper, they hire with prevailing wage jobs that provide young men and women with the chance to realize a bright future. Our new directors will help MBDI to expand our footprint nationwide, causing even more black and brown-owned businesses to thrive."

