Joseph Rodriguez Joins Portnox as Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portnox, a leading provider of cloud-native, zero trust access control solutions, today announced that Joseph Rodriguez has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), reporting to CEO Denny LeCompte.

Joseph will lead revenue operations with responsibility for worldwide sales. He will continue to grow the sales team and ensure members of the sales organization around the world are supported with robust sales enablement and sales execution efforts. Both North America and EMEA will continue to be strategic focus areas of opportunity for Portnox.

"Joseph brings genuine enthusiasm and caring to every interaction, and is driven to exceed expectations, and lead by example," said Denny LeCompte, CEO of Portnox. "With extensive experience and knowledge in mid-market and enterprise B2B software sales, we have confidence that he will help us meet and exceed our revenue goals."

With over 20 years of SaaS Enterprise sales and Go-to-Market experience, Joseph recently held revenue leadership positions at Spredfast (now Khoros) and Upland Software. He served as SVP of Worldwide Sales at Upland, and Vice President Sales, North America, at Khoros.

"Portnox offers companies the tremendous opportunity to strengthen their organizational security posture with critical zero trust access control policies that can be deployed and maintained with ease," said Rodriguez. "I'm excited to work shoulder to shoulder with our incredible sales team to deliver unprecedented revenue-growth, expansion, and retention."

About Portnox

Portnox offers cloud-native zero trust access control and cybersecurity essentials that enable agile, resource-constrained IT teams to proactively address today's most pressing security challenges: the rapid expansion of enterprise networks, the proliferation of connected device types, the increased sophistication of cyberattacks, and the shift to zero trust. Hundreds of mid-market and enterprise companies have leveraged Portnox's award-winning security products to enforce powerful access, endpoint risk monitoring and remediation policies to strengthen their organizational security posture. By eliminating the need for any on-premises footprint common among traditional information security systems, Portnox allows companies – no matter their size, geo-distribution, or architecture – to deploy, scale, enforce and maintain these critical zero trust security policies with unprecedented ease.

