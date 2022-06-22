Joseph S. Groh Foundation Helps Paralyzed HVAC Business Owner With Vehicle Modifications

FAIRVIEW, Texas, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 35-year-old Jacob Scheffel and his wife are the owners of a small firm in Stevensville, Montana which installs and services waste oil furnaces and boilers will throughout Montana. On June 12, 2021, Jacob incurred a T4 complete spinal cord injury while riding his dirt bike. His spinal cord injury would allow him to drive his 2019 Toyota Tundra, only he needed $20,000 of modifications to make that a reality. Jacob learned of the Joseph Groh Foundation through a mobility company in Missoula, and he petitioned the foundation for assistance. The foundation was able to provide the majority of the required funding for the seat transfer system and wheelchair lift, while another foundation provided a small grant for the driving controls. The provision of these modifications will allow Jacob to be more independent no matter what he ends up doing. In addition, it will allow them to keep their 4WD Tundra, which is important during Montana winters!

The Joseph S. Groh Foundation is a 501c3 public charity, dedicated to providing information and financial assistance to those in the contracting trades who are living with a life altering disabilities. They also advocate for pathways to affordable short/long-term disability insurance for employees of small businesses in the contracting industry. The Joseph Groh Foundation has provided more than $850,000 to over 80 individuals and their families needing assistance in 32 states since their founding in 2009. For more information, please visit their website at www.josephgrohfoundation.org or contact them via e-mail at [email protected]g or by phone 214 998-9749.

