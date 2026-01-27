Joseph Saveri Law Firm Welcomes Veteran Trial Lawyer Diane S. Rice as Partner

Seasoned courtroom advocate with more than three decades of complex antitrust, intellectual property, and class action experience joins firm



SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joseph Saveri Law Firm today announced that Diane S. Rice has joined the firm as Partner. Rice brings more than 35 years of experience as a trial lawyer handling complex, high-stakes litigation across the United States, further strengthening the firm's leadership in antitrust, class action, and complex civil litigation.

Joseph Saveri Law Firm welcomes Diane S Rice, a seasoned trial lawyer and courtroom advocate as firm's latest partner Post this Diane S Rice Headshot

Rice has spent her career litigating difficult and high-profile matters, with a practice that has spanned antitrust, complex commercial disputes, intellectual property, products liability, mass torts, and class actions. She has tried cases nationwide and is widely recognized for her strategic judgment in matters involving alleged anticompetitive conduct and market-distorting behavior. Her litigation experience includes representing plaintiffs and defendants alike, from individual consumers to Fortune 500 corporations, giving her a comprehensive understanding of how complex cases are built, defended, and ultimately won.

"Diane is a formidable trial lawyer whose depth of experience significantly strengthens our ability to represent consumers and protect their rights," said Joseph Saveri, founder of the firm. "Her career reflects a rare combination of courtroom skill, strategic insight, and a deep understanding of complex litigation. She bolsters our complex litigation and antitrust practice and adds even more strength to our courtroom presence having handled some of the most important and complex cases in recent history as both a plaintiff and a defendant. Having represented numerous Fortune 500 companies as well as entrepreneurs, investors, and startups, we are proud to welcome Diane as Partner."

Among her most notable matters, Rice served as co-lead class action counsel in In re Literary Works in Electronic Databases Copyright Litigation, representing freelance authors whose works were published without authorization in electronic databases. The case was one of the most significant class actions of its kind, advancing important protections for creators and resulting in meaningful relief for affected authors nationwide.

Earlier in her career, Rice held leadership roles in large-scale, complex litigation, including serving on national trial teams and overseeing expert strategy in major pharmaceutical and products cases. Her experience managing extensive expert testimony and navigating large, coordinated proceedings informs her disciplined and strategic approach to antitrust litigation on behalf of consumers.

On joining the firm, Rice said:

"The Joseph Saveri Law Firm is widely respected for leading the charge in antitrust and anticompetitive litigation. I am excited to join a firm whose work consistently advances fair competition, provides counsel and litigation expertise to entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small-businesses, and protects consumers from unlawful conduct. I look forward to contributing my experience to the firm's mission and to the exceptional team already in place."

The Joseph Saveri Law Firm, LLP is one of the country's most acclaimed, successful boutique firms, specializing in antitrust, class actions, and complex litigation on behalf of national and international consumers, purchasers, and employees across diverse industries.

