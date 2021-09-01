Joseph Sharp Joins Marketsmith Inc. as EVP, Brand Strategy

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketsmith Inc, one of the nation's leading woman-owned, data-driven marketing agencies, has expanded its team with the recent addition of Joseph Sharp as EVP, Brand Strategy. Sharp has been brought on board to grow the existing teams focused on strategy, insights, and research.

Partnered with Carina Pologruto, Chief Innovation Officer, Joseph will design the strategic vision for core clients, as well as the required measurement strategy to report against goals. This further enhances the Marketsmith commitment to data-driven decision making and its continued investment into its patented AI platform, MarketmsithIQ.

Pologruto said, "Joe has a diverse background, and we know his experience will promote new heights for our team and our clients. He joins us with a passion for turning data into action in the form of strategy, which aligns so closely with our company mission. We look forward to seeing his impact as we continue to scale."



Sharp comes to Marketsmith with 20+ years of experience across a variety of vertical markets, including retail, finance, CPG, automotive, QSR, telecom, entertainment, and tourism. His career has been primarily focused within media planning, research, and analytics. As a data-driven collaborator, he is a relentless team mentor and client advocate, skills that align perfectly with the Marketsmith growth engine mentality.



When Joseph isn't focused on client goals, he can be found behind a camera, looking for his next favorite picture.

About Marketsmith, Inc.



Marketsmith Inc., is one of the largest independent, woman-owned agencies of its kind and is among the nation's fastest-growing integrated marketing agencies. Headquartered in Morris County, N.J., for over 20 years, the full-service firm offers strategy, media, creative and data solutions. Marketsmith has built its reputation and business on its patented analytics software – predicting outcomes with 94% accuracy – and human ingenuity. LGBT- and WBENC-certified, the firm "makes challenger brands champions."



