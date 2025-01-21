Joseph Shemansky Is Elected to the IBBA® Board of Governors for the 2025-2027 Term

CLERMONT, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Shemansky, Broker-Owner of We Sell Construction Businesses, has been elected by the membership of the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) to serve on its board of governors for the January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027 term. With two plus decades of experience as a Business Broker and M&A Advisor, Joseph is joining the group of talented leaders, who are committed to supporting and advancing the profession of Business Brokers. The IBBA is the largest international, not-for-profit association for business brokers.

"I am truly honored to become a member of the IBBA Board of Governors and appreciate the recognition of my peers. I look forward to contributing to our organization's growth and success in the coming years." - Joseph Shemansky, Broker-Owner, We Sell Construction Businesses Post this Headshot of Joseph Shemansky

As the IBBA States , "New board members are identified by the IBBA nominating committee and then elected by membership vote. Each holds a three-year term, with a maximum service of two sequential terms. The newly elected board members will begin their terms effective January 1, 2025. The committee also presents the Chair recommendation for board approval each year and Chairs serve a one-year term."

To learn more, contact We Sell Construction Businesses directly at (352) 404-9191.

About the International Business Brokers Association®

Formed in 1984 and with nearly 3,000 members, the International Business Brokers Association® (IBBA) is the largest international not for profit association for business brokers. The association provides business brokers with education, free benefits, conferences, professional designations, support programs and networking opportunities, and awards the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI)® designation to qualifying business brokers. To learn more, contact the IBBA at [email protected] or 1-888-656-4222.

About We Sell Construction Businesses

We Sell Construction Businesses specializes in the marketing and sale of construction-related businesses in Florida. Focused on listening to their clients' needs and paying attention to their goals, the professionals at We Sell Construction Businesses manage every aspect of the sale process, packaging businesses in a way that attracts qualified, prospective buyers. With two plus decades of experience in providing Business Brokerage and Mergers & Acquisitions services, We Sell Construction Businesses guides business owners to the closing table to achieve their desired outcomes.

