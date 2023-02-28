Joseph Signorello III Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate

ROSELLE PARK, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roselle Park Mayor and tech and finance entrepreneur Joseph Signorello III announced his candidacy today to be the next US Senator from New Jersey.

Signorello is mounting a primary challenge against Senator Bob Menendez, under federal investigation again.

Joe's entry to politics came in the aftermath of Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017. "I realized I could either stew about it or do something," Signorello said, "So I followed my gut and my principles and moved back to my hometown to get involved." A political outsider accustomed to taking big swings in business and life, Signorello launched his own campaign for mayor in 2018 and won, flipping his hometown from Republican to Democrat in the process.

Re-elected in 2022, "Mayor Sig," as he's affectionately called by his constituents, has helped revitalize the downtown while lowering taxes for the first time in over two decades; championed green energy and infrastructure; and launched programs to support the local police with mental health professionals.

Signorello is known in political circles for not backing down from his principles, even about controversial topics, and for saying what he means without any "political filters." He also has expertise in venture capital, tech, and finance more broadly. He intends to bring all of these qualities to his campaign for Senate. "As Senator, I'm going to bring a fresh perspective to a chamber desperately in need of members with technological fluency, progressive priorities, and pragmatic approaches to getting things done," Signorello stated.

"I have a vision for a Democratic Party that's cunning, adept, and pragmatic about how we use our power in Congress, with New Jersey leading the way," Signorello said, "I'm running for Senate to give New Jerseyans a Senator they can trust who won't back down. I want our state to lead from the front again, and I'm making a huge bet that you do too."

For more information about Joe's background and positions, to donate, or to volunteer, please visit sigforsenate.com

SOURCE Signorello for Senate