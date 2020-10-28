Joseph Spatarella, Successful Fintech Executive, Has Joined Prolific Banking Inc. as Chief Client Success Officer

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph (Joe) Spatarella, with extensive banking and fintech experience in Treasury & Cash Management, has joined Prolific Banking Inc. to lead the demand side of this new fintech.

Mr. Spatarella brings decades of strategy, innovation and product experience in the financial services industry to his new role, where he will focus on enabling banks with Prolific's Digital Transformation Products for commercial digital banking services. Joe will be responsible for market strategy, business development, pre-sale consulting, sales and marketing.

"Joe has a proven track record of bringing new technology products to market and can effectively communicate how our digital technology platform is uniquely capable of integrating multiple digital banking and bank back office systems to leverage product and technology investments while creating both scale and new digital services for commercial client consumption," said Scott Graf, who leads Prolific Banking as Founder and President.

Mr. Spatarella held senior roles at Fiserv working within the Commercial Banking Solutions division, formerly known as Online Banking Solutions or OBS. In addition, Joe has been a founder, principal, and executive for several successful startup companies.

Mr. Spatarella is excited about the opportunity to work with Scott Graf during this critical period of change in the banking industry and states, "Digital transformation will drive closer integration, robot process automation, AI and scale in support of Open Banking and the ability for banks to survive and thrive in this new normal."

For additional information about Prolific Banking, or to learn more, please visit: www.prolificbanking.com or call us at: 470-481-1049

Media contact:

Joe Spatarella

[email protected]

470-481-1049

SOURCE Prolific Banking Inc.