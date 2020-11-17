Joseph Strelow Named President of AVL Test Systems, Inc.

"The world is now more focused than ever on electrification and autonomy and that can only happen with sophisticated testing," said Strelow. "At AVL, our goal is to help our customers get to market fast at lower costs."

With AVL since 2012, Strelow previously served as Vice President of Project Operations. As President of AVL Test Systems, Inc., he will oversee all North American sales, operations, and business development for the AVL portfolio of powertrain instrumentation and testing solutions and services.

"As AVL and the mobility industry undergo historic changes, the need for expert capabilities has never been more critical," said Don Manvel, Chairman and CEO of AVL Americas. "Joe has been a critical part of our success and with his experienced leadership, will help us continue to deliver high value solutions to our customers."

Before joining AVL, Strelow worked for ESI U.S., Inc. where he served as the Chief Operating Officer for two years. Strelow holds a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Technological University and a Master of Science (MS) degree in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Technological University.

About AVL

Founded in 1948, AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation, and testing technology of powertrains (electric drive, hybrid, fuel cell, batteries, autonomy, software and transmissions) for passenger cars, trucks, and large engines. AVL's North American headquarters are in the Detroit suburb of Plymouth, Mich., with a regional office in Lake Forest, Calif. Visit www.avl.com for more.

