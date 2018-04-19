Joseph W. Blankshain Joins Fyndus LLC, as President, Global Operations

In his new role, Blankshain will oversee the daily management of the Fyndus domestic and international operations. A technology veteran and start-up entrepreneur, Blankshain's extensive business experience and senior management leadership roles involve working with 2-the-Mart, the precursor to eBay; TRW DSSG, Bell Labs, Motorola, multiple early stage, high growth organizations and other Fortune 100 companies.

Affan Waheed, Fyndus founder & CEO, said, "We are thrilled to have Joe lead our domestic and global operations. His diverse business, technology and financial service experiences will help us achieve our goals by accelerating our expansion into more countries by creating more merchant partnerships bringing the best possible prices for local services and products available for Fyndus consumers."

Founded in 2016, Fyndus has experienced year-over-year revenue growth with plans to expand into European, Middle Eastern and Pacific Rim countries over the next 12 months. Currently, Fyndus is operational in six countries, has close to 300,000 users, and has an active presence in nine countries.

"This platform is one of the best combinations of how users can find the best prices on local products and services along with offering merchants the opportunity to generate revenue by advertising their product or service without a significant financial commitment," said Blankshain.

About Fyndus

Fyndus, LLC, is the global leader that changes the consumer retail shopping experience with brick and mortar, and e-commerce using an app to find the best deals in merchandise, service and local dining. Fyndus is different from other e-commerce platforms because it rewards buying behavior patterns, provides savings to buyers by eliminating the middleman, and offers merchants and service providers the tools to better manage the consumer buying experience. With headquarters based in St. Louis, Missouri and offices located internationally throughout Europe and the Middle East, Fyndus is changing the way people shop globally, save money, and help local businesses thrive. Fyndus...Discover. Shop. Save! To learn more, please visit https://Fyndus.com.

