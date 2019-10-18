Joseph W. Price, Esq., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph W. Price, Esq., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Law as an Attorney at Snell & Wilmer Law.

Backed by over fifty years of professional experience, Mr. Price is an expert litigator who specializes in intellectual property law and is known for being results orientated. He is commonly regarded as the leading patent trademark lawyer in Orange County. He has decades of experience in state and federal cases, as well as patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, and unfair competition matters. He is licensed by the California State Bar and admitted to practice in the Supreme Court of California, United States Supreme Court, United States Court of Appeals, Federal Circuit, and United States Court of Custom and Patent Appeals.

A prominent figure in California law, Mr. Price's opinion is highly respected. He has authored two sterling publications in the Journal Patent Office Society, "Practical Guidelines to U.S. Patent Prosecution for the Japanese Practitioner" and "Patent Management and Price Restrictive Patent Licenses". He has been invited to speak for the National Business Institute, an organization that provides services for attorneys. An acclaimed attorney, he is a member of the Orange County Bar and the American Bar Association, and the founding president of the Orange County Patent Law Association.

The recipient of numerous degrees, Mr. Price first obtained a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering from Villanova University in 1964. He then pursued legal studies at Georgetown University Law Center, receiving a Juris Doctorate in 1967. Twenty years later, he attended Golden Gate University where he earned a Master of Science in taxation.

Multiple organizations have recognized Mr. Price as a top attorney. Martindale-Hubbell gave him an AV Preeminent Rating and America Business Edition Award recognized him as one of the Best Lawyers in Intellectual Property Law in 2012. On top of these accomplishments, Best Lawyers in America recognized him consecutively as one of the Best Lawyers in America for Intellectual Property Litigation, Patent Litigation, Patent Law and Trademark Law since 2006 and the Orange County Bar recognized him as the Lawyer of the Year in Trademark Law in 2019. One of his many career highlights was negotiating the license and securing Trademarks, Patents, and Design Patents of Transformers Toys.

Outside of work, Mr. Price enjoys reading a good book and skiing in the winter.

