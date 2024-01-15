JOSEPH WAGNER JOINS IWCO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

News provided by

IWCO

15 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Demonstrated marketing leader to drive growth and client experience

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IWCO today announced that Joseph (Joe) Wagner has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Wagner brings experience in a wide range of industries, including printing, plastics and corrugated packaging, and most recently served as President – Global Sales and Marketing at Katun Corporation.

"Joe is an accomplished and results-driven senior marketing executive with extensive organizational leadership experience across a broad range of specialties and his career demonstrates a track record of strategic revenue growth grounded in a highly collaborative approach," said IWCO CEO Gary Masse. "I look forward to seeing how Joe leverages his marketing expertise to enhance the value and outcomes IWCO delivers to our clients."

In his role as CMO, Wagner will oversee IWCO's marketing, analytics, account services and creative services teams.

In addition to his position at Katun Corporation, Wagner held sales and marketing leadership positions at Liberty Carton Corporation and Conwed Global Netting Solutions. Wagner earned both an MBA in Marketing and an undergraduate degree in Marketing and Finance from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.

To learn more about IWCO, visit www.iwco.com.

About IWCO
As a leading provider of data-driven performance marketing services, IWCO is Making Better Happen for marketers who are serious about results. IWCO delivers end-to-end marketing services holistically focused on the success of multichannel marketing programs. The company's full range of services includes data, strategy, creative, execution, media, analysis, and execution for marketing campaigns, along with one of the industry's most sophisticated postal logistics strategies for direct mail. Through Mail-Gard®, IWCO offers business continuity and disaster recovery services to protect against unexpected business interruptions, along with providing print and mail outsourcing services. The company is ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certified through ControlCase, reflecting its commitment to data security. To learn about direct marketing trends, industry news, postal regulations, and more subscribe to IWCO's BETTERInsightsSM blog and follow the company on LinkedIn.

SOURCE IWCO

