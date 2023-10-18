Joseph's Bakery Introduces Heart Friendly Pita Bread, Now Heart-Check Mark Certified by the American Heart Association

Joseph's Bakery

18 Oct, 2023, 10:15 ET

Joseph's expands distribution of Heart Friendly Pita bread nationally.

LAWRENCE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph's Bakery, the leading selling brand of pita and lavash flatbreads in the U.S., is thrilled to announce the nationwide release of its all-new Heart Friendly Pita bread, now proudly certified by the American Heart Association's Heart-Check Food Certification Program. The iconic Heart-Check mark helps take the guesswork out when reading Nutrition Facts and label information, giving consumers peace of mind that what they are consuming meets the nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association. This better-for-you pita bread is not only a delicious addition to meals but is also one of the healthiest bread options around.

Joseph’s Heart Friendly Pita Bread as a Chicken Caesar Salad Pocket Bread Sandwich
Joseph’s Heart Friendly Pita Bread is now Heart-Check Mark Certified to meet the nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association.
Joseph's Bakery has always been committed to providing healthier and more nutritious options to its customers, and the introduction of Heart Friendly Pita bread further exemplifies this dedication. This certification from the American Heart Association underscores the exceptional quality and heart-healthy benefits of our product which we know our consumers are looking for and will now be available in the deli and bakery areas as well as the bread aisle in more stores.

Tom Conomacos, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Joseph's Bakery, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, "We are incredibly excited about the nationwide launch of our Heart Friendly Pita bread, now certified by the American Heart Association's Heart-Check Food Certification Program. This certification reflects our ongoing commitment to offering products that promote heart health while maintaining the exceptional taste and quality that our customers have come to expect from Joseph's Bakery."

Joseph's Heart Friendly Pita bread is crafted with the finest ingredients, is a good source of fiber, vegan and contains no cholesterol or saturated fats, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious consumers. With its delightful taste and soft texture, this pita bread is perfect for a wide range of dishes, from sandwiches to pita pizzas and beyond.

The American Heart Association's Heart-Check mark signifies that Joseph's Heart Friendly Pita bread meets the organization's rigorous nutritional criteria, making it a heart-healthy choice for individuals looking to make better dietary decisions.

Joseph's Bakery invites consumers to experience the deliciousness and heart-healthy benefits of its Heart Friendly Pita bread, available now at leading grocery stores and retailers nationwide. For more information about Joseph's Bakery and its products, please visit www.josephsbakery.com.

About Joseph's Bakery
Joseph's Bakery, a family-owned business led by the third generation, is the #1 selling brand of pita, flatbread and lavash in the United States. The company began manufacturing pita bread in a small bakery in Lowell, MA, in 1972, and eventually moved to its current headquarters in Lawrence in 2001. Joseph's Bakery, which employs more than 300 employees, can be found in all 50 states in more than 15,000 stores and is growing internationally, as well as in e-commerce, including josephsbakery.com, Amazon and Walmart.com. For more information, visit www.josephsbakery.com/.

SOURCE Joseph's Bakery

