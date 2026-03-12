Joseph's Bakery Reinvigorates Tumaro's® Brand with Bold Flavor Innovation, Keto Certified Appeal, and Refreshed Brand Support

LAWRENCE, Mass., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph's Bakery, the leading pita bread brand in the U.S. is launching the next chapter of Tumaro's® with renewed investment following its acquisition of the brand. Known for its distinctive, flavor-forward Carb Wise™ wraps, Tumaro's has built a loyal following among consumers looking for bold taste and better-for-you options.

Tumaro’s Carb Wise™ Everything Bagel, Chia & Flax Super Seeds, and Classic Sourdough Wraps — innovative, flavor-forward varieties that reflect the brand’s bold approach to the category, including Keto Certified appeal for today’s wellness-focused shopper. Stephen Boghos, Vice President of Business Development and third generation owner.

From sunny California all the way to Massachusetts, Tumaro's® has always been about bold flavor and carb conscious wraps. The brand stands apart in the wrap category by offering wraps that go beyond the expected, combining craveable taste with wellness-minded appeal. Signature varieties such as Multi Grain, Premium White and Whole Wheat in addition to flavor-forward offerings like Everything Bagel, Classic Sourdough and Protein Flex™ showcase the brand's innovative approach and help set Tumaro's apart in a category often dominated by more traditional offerings.

The acquisition unites two beloved brands with complementary footprints and portfolios. Joseph's Bakery, manufacturer and top brand of pita, lavash flatbreads and wraps has been the exclusive co-packing partner for Tumaro's for more than 10 years, making this a natural evolution of a long-standing relationship.

"Tumaro's has tremendous potential because it brings something truly different to the category," said Stephen Boghos, Vice President of Business Development and third-generation owner of Joseph's Bakery. "With improved formulations, refreshed packaging, and greater promotional support, we believe the brand is well-positioned to deliver on its full potential as a leading national wrap brand. We're incredibly proud and excited to guide the brand into its next phase of growth, just as we have strengthened and expanded the Joseph's brand through long-term dedication, investment, and support."

Tumaro's® is building strong momentum as the brand renews its focus on innovation, wellness-driven product differentiation, and expanded support to help accelerate growth across retail to expand beyond over 6,000 retailers and e-commerce.

Looking ahead, Joseph's Bakery plans to re-invigorate Tumaro's through increased support, attention, promotional activity, and continued innovation — giving buyers a differentiated brand with proven appeal, strong consumer engagement, and meaningful runway for growth.

Tumaro's® specializes in bold, flavor-forward wraps and signature carb-friendly classics with better-for-you appeal. The brand offers an innovative portfolio of wraps, including Carb Wise™ varieties such as Everything Bagel, Classic Sourdough along with Protein Flex™ in Keto Certified options. To learn more or find a retailer, visit: https://www.tumaros.com/find-in-store/

