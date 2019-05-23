Josh Anthony Joins GreenSlate as VP of Sales & New Business Development

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenSlate, the nationally acclaimed entertainment payroll and business services company, has hired Josh Anthony as Vice President of Sales & New Business Development.

Anthony joins the GreenSlate team with 17 years of film and television industry experience. For the last 4 years, he worked for Cast & Crew Entertainment Services, overseeing all aspects of film production, including tax incentives, payroll, and labor relations services, for clients like Walt Disney, Rotten Science, SilverScreen Pictures, Hulu, Apple, and Netflix, just to name a few. Prior to that, Anthony worked for Walt Disney Pictures, Underground Films, Flower Films, and Sony Pictures. Anthony also worked as a producer on a number of projects, including 2014's "Happy Camp," executive produced by Drew Barrymore and Flower Films, which he wrote and directed as well.

Anthony has a highly successful track record in the industry and has worked closely with a diverse number of producers, directors, accountants, and studio executives. "In this industry, people have little patience for people who don't get their business. Josh's diverse experience and first-hand knowledge as a producer/writer/director makes him a valuable asset to clients who need our services," said Paul Cosentino, EVP of Sales & New Business Development.

In his new role, Anthony will be based out of Los Angeles. "I'm excited to be a part of the dynamic GreenSlate team that has built a reputation as the go-to, forward-thinking payroll and business services provider, and the technology leader for the ever-evolving entertainment industry. There is a shift happening in how productions are being made and GreenSlate is at the forefront of that shift," said Anthony.

About GreenSlate

GreenSlate advances the business of content production by seamlessly integrating people, processes, and technology to meet the essential business needs of content producers. GreenSlate supports global franchises, independent storytellers, and award-winning productions, with clients including Oscar 2018's Best Supporting Actress Winner "I, Tonya," Oscar 2017's Best Picture Winner "Moonlight," TBS's "Search Party," 2019 Spirit Award winners "First Reformed," "You Were Never Really Here," and "Sorry to Bother You," as well as "Russian Doll," "Boy Erased," and many more.

CONTACT:

Courtney Kulkarni

(212) 206-1099

marcom@gslate.com

SOURCE GreenSlate

Related Links

https://gslate.com/

