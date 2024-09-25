Josh Balson Joins Fay Servicing as Senior Vice President of Data Science

Mortgage analytics expert will lead data science initiatives to enhance the borrower experience and improve operational efficiency

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fay Servicing, a leading mortgage servicing firm, announced Josh Balson has joined the company as senior vice president of data science. In this newly created role, Balson will lead Fay's data science initiatives, focusing on leveraging advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the overall borrower experience and drive internal operational efficiencies.

Balson brings over 15 years of experience in analytics within the mortgage industry, specializing in servicing, originations, and asset management. His expertise spans database architecture, operational reporting, and predictive analytics. Balson earned a master's degree in data science from Southern Methodist University in 2021 and a bachelor's degree in economics and mathematics from the University of California, San Diego. A U.S. Navy veteran and Ohio native, Balson lives in Celina, Texas.

"I'm excited to build and execute Fay's data science strategy from the ground up," Balson said. "This role allows us to explore new ways of using data to improve our internal operations. By leveraging AI and data science, we aim to provide more personalized, proactive service to our clients, ensuring we meet their needs before challenges arise."

Dallas Vit, chief information officer for Fay Servicing, emphasized the importance of Balson's role in setting the stage for future innovation. "I have known Josh for a long time and bringing him on board is an essential step in laying the groundwork for our long-term data strategy," Vit said. "We are focused on building a solid infrastructure that will allow us to effectively leverage data science solutions. Our efforts in this space are aimed at planning, preparing, and ensuring we are making the right investments in people, technology, and security."

Vit also underscored the importance of maintaining a deliberate approach to data science. "In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, it's critical to differentiate between hype and substance," he said. "We are committed to making thoughtful, strategic investments in this space, not only to enhance productivity but also to ensure we're protecting our data and our borrowers' information in a secure and controlled manner."

With Balson leading Fay Servicing's data science efforts, the company is positioned to continue delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that ultimately benefit both borrowers and internal teams, driving growth and efficiency across the board.

About Fay Servicing

Fay Servicing is a nationwide, diversified mortgage servicer that provides a full spectrum of services, including loan origination, loan underwriting, managing payments, and providing loss mitigation services for loans in default. The company employs more than 550 individuals nationwide and is known for its talented staff and uncommonly strong relationships with its 150,000 residential and commercial customers. Fay Servicing is based in Tampa, Florida and has offices in Chicago, Ill.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Farmers Branch, Texas. For more information, visit https://www.fayservicing.com/.

Corporate Contact:

Thomas Bowman

VP, Corporate Communications

Fay Servicing

[email protected]

312.508.4021

Media Contact:

Mike Murray

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

[email protected]

240.498.0863

SOURCE Fay Servicing