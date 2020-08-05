Josh Bersin Academy Partners with Human Times to Provide Academy Members with Free One-Year Subscription to Workforce-Related News Database

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Academy, the world's only global development academy for HR professionals, today announced that Academy members have free access to the World of Work global HR news service for the next year as the result of a timely new partnership with Human Times.

World of Work is the world's leading HR-oriented business news database, providing access to the latest workforce-related news as reported daily across more than 200 respected international news outlets, including Bloomberg, Wall St Journal, Washington Post, Forbes, Fortune, BBC News, The Economist, Financial Times, Reuters, Personnel Today, The Times of India, South Morning China Post, The Sydney Morning Herald, Le Monde/Le Figaro, Bild, and Die Welt.

World of Work currently contains 30,000-plus news stories, all summarized from a workforce-related perspective. The database is updated daily, with around 150 new stories added each week. Subscribers can conduct an unlimited number of searches using various criteria and then compile results annotated reports for sharing with colleagues by email.

"We are delighted to make this important resource available to our members. Now, more than ever, it is important that HR professionals stay up-to-the-minute on the economy, workforce trends, and major employer initiatives around the world," said Josh Bersin, dean of the Josh Bersin Academy. "The World of Work database gives HR professionals the ability to search for news related to today's most relevant topics, such as employment, leadership, diversity or compensation and filter by date, region, or industry sector. It's an important source of news that I use every week."

"The World of Work provides the latest business intelligence through an HR lens. We couldn't have a more fitting partner than the Josh Bersin Academy, whose raison d'etre is to connect HR professionals with the latest thinking in a single place," commented Richard Phelps, founder of Human Times. "Real-life examples and data help win arguments and affect change and, in common with the Academy, that's what we set out to provide. We look forward to welcoming the Academy's members to our service."

A standard subscription to the World of Work is valued at £235 (or approximately $300). Each story is categorized by date, industry, source, topic, region and country; stories are also tagged by topic – such as productivity, diversity, employment law, learning and development, HR technology, and coronavirus.

The complimentary World of Work subscription is available only to active Academy members. Currently, individuals can join the Josh Bersin Academy for $250 per year. For more details, visit www.bersinacademy.com.

About the Josh Bersin Academy

The Josh Bersin Academy, the world's home for HR, is the first global development academy for HR and talent professionals and a transformation solution for HR organizations. The Academy, which currently has approximately 11,000 members, offers content-rich online programs, a carefully curated library of tools and resources, and a global community that helps HR and talent professionals stay current on the trends and practices needed to drive organizational success in the modern world of work.

The Academy currently offers ten programs: People as a Competitive Advantage; Performance Management Reimagined; The Agile Learning Organization; The HR Technology Workshop; Wellbeing at Work; People Analytics; Voices, Values and HR; and The Remote Work Bootcamp. Programs are added on a continual basis; the new Resilience Workshop will be launched in September. Memberships are available to individuals, HR teams, and entire HR organizations.

The Academy is created in partnership with Nomadic Learning, a company specializing in integrated digital learning solutions to help individuals adopt new ways of working and transform functions, organizations and businesses. For details and to join, visit www.bersinacademy.com

About Human Times

Since 2016, Human Times news summaries have informed and inspired HR professionals and business leaders across the globe. This unrivalled news archive has become World of Work – the world's leading HR media intelligence database. In addition, the Human Times offers four free daily news digests covering North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, the Middle East, and Scandanavia. For more information, visit https://human-times.com/

SOURCE Josh Bersin Academy

Related Links

https://www.bersinacademy.com

