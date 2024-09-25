Josh Bersin Company Announces 30 AI HR Tech Trailblazer Vendors the CHRO Really Needs to Know About

New market analyses outline the impact of AI on HR and spotlights leading vendor solutions across all major HR technology categories

Josh Bersin Company's own AI Assistant Galileo recognized for its breadth and depth of HR professional support

Key takeaway: Generative AI is now delivering real return on investment (ROI) in HR and changing the nature of HR itself.

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most trusted human capital advisory firm, The Josh Bersin Company , is delighted to announce the launch of two new market analyses, AI Trailblazers and 2025 Outlook . The reports focus on how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is profoundly transforming the $200 billion global HR technology market.

Global industry analyst and CEO of the advisory firm Josh Bersin will unveils these detailed market analyses during his Keynote address, HR Technology 2025: An Existential Change Driven by AI (8.00-9.15 am PT), at today's HR Technology Conference—making it a must-see event on the agenda.

Bersin will highlight how CHROs who are not leveraging the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) risk falling behind in their human capital strategies. Contrary to concerns about AI's ROI, it is already proving to deliver significant returns in many HR domains. This is a positive development for investors, vendors, and businesses.

AI is changing the HR landscape in many areas, from talent acquisition and recruiting to employee services, corporate training, and career management. Generative AI tools are increasingly integrated into job application and recruitment platforms, learning platforms, employee experience systems, and tools to streamline the daily tasks of HR professionals.

According to Bersin, AI is changing the fundamental structure and roles of HR. He emphasizes that these innovative new systems are not only delivering massive competitive advantage to businesses, they're forcing HR professionals to reinvent how they approach their work.

Bersin will outline how the AI-driven revolution in HR technology will differentiate vendors in unprecedented ways. The Josh Bersin Company team has identified the leading HR vendors that are harnessing the full potential of this technology—the AI "Trailblazers."

The AI Trailblazers list features prominent HR and ERP vendors, such as Workday Illuminate, SAP and SuccessFactors Joule, ServiceNow NowAssist and its "Put AI to Work" strategy, and AI Assistants from ADP, HiBob, and Lattice. It also highlights L&D leaders like Sana Labs, LinkedIn Learning, Docebo, Arist, and Disperz.

Talent intelligence leaders such as Eightfold.ai, Gloat, Draup, and Lightcast, whose business models rely on machine learning algorithms analyzing millions of job-related data points, are also among the 30 Trailblazers highlighted. This includes The Josh Bersin Company's own Expert AI Assistant for HR, Galileo™, which provides HR professionals with a global expert AI system covering all aspects of talent management, HR technology, organization design, and change management. Galileo™ is currently utilized by over 10,000 HR professionals.

Attendees at Josh's HR Technology keynote will also receive copies of the AI Trailblazers and 2025 Outlook analyses. Both reports are available for complimentary download here .

Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, says:

"Every decade a new technology disrupts the economy. Today, following the disruptions of cloud computing and mobile devices, AI is now forging a new future across every HR tech touchpoint—from core HR platforms and talent acquisition to talent marketplaces, internal mobility frameworks, and L&D. AI is also transforming how we manage skills and employee experience.

"There is therefore no reason not to engage with HR technology, but from our many conversations with companies we do recognize that this is still an area many are uncertain about.

"The good news is that there are likely individuals within your organization who possess deep expertise in these domains. I recommend assembling a SWAT team of these experts to lead the way and help guide your team in adopting these advancements. Embracing AI is essential, as it will be the language not only of these Trailblazers but of all your future technology partners."

AI Trailblazers (in alphabetical order): ADP Lyric HCM, Arist Creator and Teammate, Cornerstone Galaxy, Disperz Learning System, Draup Talent Intelligence, Deel Employment of Record Platform, Docebo Creator, Eightfold Career Navigator and Talent Intelligence, Galileo™: The Expert AI Assistant for HR, Gloat Workforce Agility, Growthspace Precision Skilling, Heidrick & Struggles Navigator, HiBob, Lattice, LinkedIn Learning, Lightcast Skills, Medallia, Oracle HCM, Oyster Global Employment Platform, Paradox, Rippling Talent Signal, Sana Labs, SAP SuccessFactors and Joule, SeekOut, ServiceNow, SHL Global Assessments, UKG Bryte, Visier Vee, Workday Illuminate™ AI Platform (and HiredScore), Workera Skills System.

