Josh Bersin Company Research Shows Talent Acquisition Moving Beyond AI Experimentation

Talent acquisition (TA) is evolving from a transactional hiring function into an AI-enabled strategic system aligned with business outcomes and workforce capability

Findings from the ongoing "TA Revolution" joint Josh Bersin Company and AMS analysis

Leading organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation to integrated talent architectures, empowering recruiters as strategic advisors, and connecting hiring, mobility, analytics, and workforce planning

TA success is shifting from speed and volume to business impact, talent density, and measurable ROI

OAKLAND, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Company, the world's most trusted HR advisory firm, today released a major update to its ongoing analysis of the structural transformation of the talent acquisition (TA) function in modern business, undertaken in collaboration with AMS. One year on from its analysis of the benefits of AI-enabled TA, adoption has moved from experimentation to execution at scale.

The update is published in a new playbook, Navigating the Talent Acquisition Revolution, on how talent acquisition is being revolutionized by AI, extending the September 2025 research showing AI-enabled TA delivers 2–3x faster time-to-hire, stronger candidate-role matching, and greater sourcing precision.

Today, the picture is now one of not just acceptance of AI into TA redesign, but solid accomplishment Post this

Today, the picture is now one of not just acceptance of AI into TA redesign, but solid accomplishment, with a notable shift in how TA is measured: away from time-to-fill and cost-per-hire, and toward productivity, capability, talent density, and business growth outcomes directly linked to data-driven TA decisions. The new findings are grounded in real-world examples of AI in action.

The research also underlines, says Josh Bersin Company, that the enterprise AI conversation has now irrevocably and conclusively shifted from AI as a novelty to it being assessed for measurable enterprise value and as a practical problem-solving technique—in this case, in the crucial HR area of talent acquisition.

The five key AI-enabled TA trends identified in the research are as follows:

Leading organizations are replacing AI pilots with enterprise-wide talent architectures Rather than deploying isolated AI tools, they are creating integrated ecosystems that connect sourcing, hiring, internal mobility, analytics, and workforce planning through a unified AI-enabled infrastructure

Rather than deploying isolated AI tools, they are creating integrated ecosystems that connect sourcing, hiring, internal mobility, analytics, and workforce planning through a unified AI-enabled infrastructure The recruiter's role is shifting from processor to strategic orchestrator Recruiters are becoming business advisors who influence workforce strategy, challenge hiring assumptions, identify internal talent opportunities, and coordinate the broader talent ecosystem

Recruiters are becoming business advisors who influence workforce strategy, challenge hiring assumptions, identify internal talent opportunities, and coordinate the broader talent ecosystem Talent acquisition is moving from filling jobs to building long-term organizational capability Progressive organizations are prioritizing skills-based workforce planning, internal mobility, and continuous capability development over traditional requisition fulfillment metrics

Progressive organizations are prioritizing skills-based workforce planning, internal mobility, and continuous capability development over traditional requisition fulfillment metrics Business outcomes are replacing operational hiring metrics as the primary measure of success Instead of focusing on time-to-fill or cost-per-hire, organizations are evaluating TA based on its contribution to productivity, profitability, workforce capability, and overall business performance

Instead of focusing on time-to-fill or cost-per-hire, organizations are evaluating TA based on its contribution to productivity, profitability, workforce capability, and overall business performance Precision workforce planning is becoming AI-driven, data-connected, and cross-functional Advanced organizations are using shared intelligence across HR, TA, and the business to determine whether a role should be filled externally, redeployed internally, redesigned, or automated—making hiring decisions more strategic and evidence-based.

Report author and Josh Bersin Company Industry Analyst & Senior Research Director, Stella Ioannidou, said:

"What this latest playbook on TA shows is that talent acquisition isn't a vertical function anymore. Instead, it's a horizontal, AI-enabled integrated business process that orchestrates sourcing, hiring, mobility, and analytics to maximize talent density and measurable business impact for the whole organization.

"AI is essential because of the scale and complexity of workforce decisions, but technology alone is not enough. To advance to the next stage of TA, organizations will also need new operating models, governance structures, data foundations, and decision-making tools to complete the transformation."

Chief Executive Officer at AMS, Gordon Stuart, said:

"Talent acquisition is entering a new phase of maturity and expectation. This report captures this moment of structural change. The trends shaping talent acquisition in recent years are now translating into more fundamental shifts in how the function is designed, how it operates, and how it is measured. What is emerging is a clearer redefinition of talent acquisition as a connected, business-aligned system with a direct role in organizational performance."

Global industry analyst and Josh Bersin Company CEO, Josh Bersin, said:

"Structured case study and trend analysis such as this work with AMS once again underlines how we're entering a new, more pragmatic phase of AI, with organizations using it to ask the questions that really matter.

"As AI providers face increasing commercial pressure, we are also seeing greater scrutiny around pricing and value. The customers we spoke to for this special 'TA Revolution' update are becoming more discerning, meaning vendors are now required to demonstrate not just innovation, but clear, tangible business outcomes."

To learn more about the research and how to access it, visit: joshbersin.com/navigating-the-talent-acquisition-revolution/. Dedicated workflows and a brand-new skill-building course, Advancing the Talent Acquisition Revolution, are also available exclusively to Galileo Suite users.

About AMS

AMS is a global talent solutions and consulting company that partners with organizations to transform how they attract, engage, develop, and manage talent. Operating across more than 120 countries and supporting clients in 53 languages, AMS delivers integrated talent acquisition, contingent workforce management, early careers, executive search, consulting, and workforce strategy solutions that combine human expertise with advanced technology and data-driven insights.

For more, go to weareams.com

About The Josh Bersin Company

The Josh Bersin Company is the world's most trusted human capital advisors, providing research-based insights on talent, leadership, and organizational performance.

Unlike traditional consultancies, we capture our integrated models, research, and guidance in a structured, scalable knowledge base—Galileo®—making trusted advice and decades of expertise accessible to anyone, anywhere, in real time.

With a dedicated team constantly tracking market change, testing ideas, and applying a unique business lens, we help over a million HR and business leaders address their most pressing people challenges—aligning work, knowledge, and skills for maximum impact. For more information, visit joshbersin.com.

SOURCE The Josh Bersin Company