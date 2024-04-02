Josh Bersin Company's Irresistible 2024 Confirms Stellar Speaker Line-Up and Global HR Leader Agenda

HR leaders from Marriott International, Microsoft, Accenture, IBM, The Coca-Cola Company and The Walt Disney Company among keynote speakers and session hosts at the third successive Irresistible

AI and its challenges and opportunities expected to be center stage of the conference

TED-style talks, panels, fireside chats, and workshops spotlighting the critical attributes organizations need in 2024 to build "irresistible" cultures and employee experiences

OAKLAND, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Company , the world's most trusted HR advisory firm, is today releasing details about its global HR conference, Irresistible 2024: The Global Conference for HR Leaders and Their Teams .

The third iteration of The Josh Bersin Company's landmark future of work conference is set to be the most engaging and immersive Irresistible yet.

The three-day conference for chief HR officers (CHROs), HR practitioners and business leaders takes place from May 20 to May 22 at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, California, with a closed workshop for Josh Bersin Company corporate member attendees on May 23. The conference has been designed to offer participants the best combination of powerful data-driven insights, interactive sessions, and live technology demonstrations to help HR leaders radically shift mindsets about how organizations need to operate for tomorrow.

Mirroring the previous two annual events, Irresistible 2024 will gather a maximum of 450 global HR leaders and their respective teams, with vendor presence kept to a minimum. As a result, attendees can anticipate an environment supportive of networking, peer-to-peer learning and in-depth discussion on major issues relevant to workforce, organizational dynamics, and technology advancement.

Speakers, panels, and lectures have been carefully curated to align with the most prominent trends in HR. This includes an in-depth exploration of advanced AI and its real-world applications for CHROs and talent executives, featuring a special session on AI legal regulations with EEOC Commissioner Keith Sonderling and Dragos Tudorache , lead author of the new European AI rules.

Sports fans can look forward to insights from Evan Pierce, VP of People and Culture at the Boston Celtics, and Samantha Khoury, VP of Human Resources at the LA Lakers, who will discuss talent management challenges in the most talent-driven organizations in the world.

Other keynote and major Irresistible 2024 session highlights include:

Ty Breland , Marriott International, EVP & CHRO

EVP & CHRO Ellyn Shook , Accenture, Chief Leadership & Human Resources Officer

Chief Leadership & Human Resources Officer Tapaswee Chandele, The Coca-Cola Company, Senior VP of Global Talent, Development & System Partnerships

Senior VP of Global Talent, Development & System Partnerships Felicia Washington , USC , SVP of Human Resources

SVP of Human Resources Nickle LaMoreaux , IBM Corporation, SVP & CHRO

, SVP & CHRO Kathleen Hogan , Microsoft, EVP & CPO and Christopher J. Fernandez , Microsoft, Corporate VP, HR Services & Digital Employee Experiences

, EVP & CPO and , Corporate VP, HR Services & Digital Employee Experiences and Tonya Cornileus , The Walt Disney Company, Senior VP, Learning & Talent Solutions

The Irresistible 2024 conference aims to provide participants with a dynamic and engaging forum to explore innovative solutions and best practices for building a high-performing and thriving workplace. With 17 carefully curated conference sessions, 5 special workshops, four hands-on conference tracks and 20 individual breakout sessions, participants will have the opportunity to dive deep into a range of topics, including:

Dynamic Organizations

Systemic HR

Leadership and Culture

Leading the Post-Industrial Era

A highlight will be the unveiling of the newest iteration of Galileo™, which was only a preview offering last year. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with our development partner team from Sana.

The conference will also showcase the refreshed Josh Bersin Academy , which has nearly 50,000 online members and features a new AI in HR course and resources .

Josh Bersin, global HR research analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, said:

"Once again I am honored to unveil another edition of Irresistible—the world's most innovative and empowering HR event for international chief human resource officers, business leaders, and HCM practitioners worldwide.

"It's a bold claim, but I believe this year's Irresistible will surpass all previous events in terms of engagement and interactivity.

"So, join us Monday evening, May 20th at our USC Coliseum mixer—and stay until the 22nd, or 23rd if you are a Josh Bersin Company corporate member organization wishing to attend our Irresistible 2024 member workshop."

Please note that the 450 attendees limit is strictly enforced. Registrations are well ahead of last year's signups, and the early bird discount expires on April 1st. With the conference expected to reach 100% capacity, prospective attendees are advised to register promptly to avoid disappointment.

To register for your place go here , and for more general Irresistible 2024 conference information, visit www.irresistible2024.com

