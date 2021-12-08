Josh Branch Recovers $1,500,000 for Client After At-Fault Insurance Company Refused to Tender Policy Limits of $250,000

ATHENS, Ga., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the result of a vicious automobile collision, caused solely by the defendant, an innocent man suffered severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, fractured clavicle, and a cervical spine injury, which required surgical intervention. Although the injured victim had significant medical expenses, the at-fault insurance company, State Farm, refused to pay policy limits of $250,000.00 after being given the opportunity to do so.

Given State Farm's refusal to do what is right, The Law Office of Joshua W. Branch, LLC was forced to file a lawsuit on behalf of the injured victim. During litigation, the firm was pushing to include the defendant's cell phone records as evidence, given the notion of suspected distracted driving. Coupling that with the significant injuries of the plaintiff and State Farm's failure to resolve the case for the policy limits, the case ultimately resolved for $1,500,000.

Granted, not all cases are able to achieve a result that exceeds the applicable insurance policy limits, but you need to have a lawyer and law firm on your side that knows how to position the case so that this is possible, when it is possible. The Law Office of Joshua W. Branch, LLC is proud to have helped its client in this situation and is available to assist other injured victims in similar situations.

If you or a loved one has been harmed (or lost their life) in a car crash, or other act of negligence, caused by someone else's fault, please call The Law Office of Joshua W. Branch, LLC at 706-760-9220. You can also visit TheGeorgiaInjuryAttorney.com to learn more about the firm and how Attorney Josh Branch can help you with your case.

