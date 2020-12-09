Josh Cellars Launches Prosecco Rosé Available in Limited Release this December, Nationally in February

This news comes approximately one year after Josh Cellars introduced its first sparkling wine, Prosecco. Josh white Prosecco is the fastest growing, and fourth largest Prosecco in the U.S. Italy recently approved Prosecco DOC Rosé as a recognized classification, and Josh Cellars will be among the first to market.

"Josh Cellars Prosecco Rosé builds on the popularity of Rosé Sparkling Wine," said Tom Steffanci, president of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, which has owned and marketed Josh Cellars since 2011. "The Prosecco segment is up 33% versus a year ago and Rosé sparkling is up 34% in dollar sales."

Josh Cellars is well-poised to win the Prosecco Rosé segment, with its strong built-in consumer base and the tremendous success the brand has enjoyed with all its other varietals. Total Josh Cellars Trademark volume (which includes Josh Cellars and Josh Cellars Reserve) was 4.3 million cases over the past 12 months through October, up from 300,000 cases in 2014, and 2.5 million in 2018. The brand shows no signs of slowing, with overall depletions up 33% in the past 12 months through October. Eight varietals are experiencing double digit growth including the brand's juggernauts Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay.

Josh Cellars plans to support this launch with paid media on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, and in-store tactics such as Ibotta, racks and in-store sales materials.

Josh Cellars Base buyers over-index with both Prosecco (197) and Rosé (143). Forty-two percent of existing Josh Cellars Prosecco buyers purchase other Josh Cellars SKUs.

Sourced from Italy, Josh Cellars Prosecco Rosé offers fresh wild berry and blackberry notes which are complemented by a refreshing acidity and bright effervescence. The ABV is 11.5%.

About Josh Cellars

Josh Cellars was founded by Joseph Carr, a sommelier and vintner. Josh Cellars offers bold, complex and approachable wines for drinking with family and friends. Sourced from vineyards across California, Josh Cellars offers eleven varieties including: Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Rosé, Legacy Red Blend, Pinot Gris, Prosecco, Prosecco Rosé and Pinot Grigio. Josh Cellars also has a tier of premium wines called "Reserve" with longer oak maturation. Wines in the Reserve collection include: North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast Chardonnay and Bourbon Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon. Josh Cellars wines are available at retailers nationwide: www.joshcellars.com

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a Spirits Portfolio. Today the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Bill's son Peter Deutsch is CEO; thus two generations of the Deutsch family work side by side in their continuous quest to build strong brands and relationships throughout the wine and spirits industry.

The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ], [ yellow tail ] Bubbles, Peter Lehmann, Peter Lehmann Clancy's; California: Bellacosa; Eppa SupraFruta Sangria, Girard Winery, Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, Layer Cake; The Calling; France: Andre Lurton, Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Washington: Skyfall; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; Ruta 22; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka and Gray Whale Gin. www.deutschfamily.com

