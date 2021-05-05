Josh Cellars Matches #JoshFight Donation To Children's Hospital

STAMFORD, Conn,, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's most popular premium wine brand,* Josh Cellars will make a $30,000 donation to Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, NE, in support of another donation that was raised by the participants and fans of the 1st annual Josh Fight (#JoshFight).

On April 24, 2021, people named Josh and their loved ones gathered from across the country in Lincoln, Nebraska to crown the ultimate "Josh," a playful social media challenge turned viral event and charitable fundraiser. Inspired by Josh Swain, creator of the viral #JoshFight, an estimated 1,000 attendees rallied for an epic battle of the Joshes and crowdsourced more than $14,000 via online fundraiser Mightycause .

Josh Cellars wine was created by Joseph Carr as a tribute to his father, Josh. Inspired by the generosity of fellow Joshes, Josh Cellars will show its gratitude by donating more than double the funds raised as a result of the event.

"What started as a way for me to cure my pandemic blues turned into so much more than I could have ever imagined," said creator of the viral event, Josh Swain. "I'm blown away not only by the support of the Joshes around the country, but now by Josh Cellars who reached out to see how they could support the cause."

Josh Swain and #JoshFight participants ultimately crowned 4-year-old "Little" Josh Vinson Jr. as the #JoshFight victor. "Little" Josh knows the value of Children's Hospital & Medical Center firsthand, as he received seizure treatment as a 2-year-old. In recognizing and honoring Children's Hospital & Medical Center with this donation, Josh Cellars hopes to inspire gratitude towards worthy causes everywhere.

"We're blessed to have a wine that consumers love, and it is my great honor to be able to share some of our resources with others who are working to make the world a better place," says Josh Cellars founder, Joseph Carr. "Last week, Joshes from around the country showed up to battle and raised money for a great cause, and this week, we're proud to double that donation and shine a further light on their efforts."

Upholding the company's guiding value of gratitude and history of giving back, Josh Cellars supports communities close to founder Joseph Carr's heart – from the military and volunteer firefighters, to out of work restaurant workers and healthcare providers.

"We couldn't be more thrilled with the unexpected support from this group of big-hearted Joshes and Josh Cellars," said Nicky McCarville, Director of Development, Children's Hospital & Medical Center. "Every dollar donated will support our mission and help us provide the safest, highest-quality medical care to the children of Nebraska and the wider region."

To date, Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits has donated $788,000 on behalf of Josh Cellars to benefit the National Volunteer Fire Council, Operation Gratitude, and the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation, among others.

To learn more about how you can make a donation to the Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation of Nebraska, visit https://www.mightycause.com/story/Joshswainbattle.

*Source: IRI week ending 4/18/21

About Josh Cellars

Josh Cellars was founded by Joseph Carr, a sommelier and vintner. Josh Cellars offers bold, complex and approachable wines for drinking with family and friends. Sourced from vineyards across California and Italy, Josh Cellars offers 11 varieties, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Rosé, Legacy Red Blend, Pinot Gris, Prosecco, Prosecco Rosé and Pinot Grigio. Josh Cellars also offers a more premium Reserve tier of wines, which includes North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon, North Coast Chardonnay and Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon. Josh Cellars wines are available at retailers nationwide: www.joshcellars.com

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a spirits portfolio. Today the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Bill's son Peter Deutsch is CEO; thus, two generations of the Deutsch family work side by side in their continuous quest to build strong brands and relationships throughout the wine and spirits industry.

The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ], [ yellow tail ] Bubbles; [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright; California: Bellacosa; Girard Winery, Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, Layer Cake; The Calling; France: Andre Lurton, Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka and Gray Whale Gin. www.deutschfamily.com

About Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation

Children's Hospital & Medical Center is the only full-service, pediatric health care center in Nebraska, providing expertise in more than 50 pediatric specialty services to children across a five-state region and beyond. Children's is home to Nebraska's only Level IV regional Newborn Intensive Care Unit and the state's only Level II Pediatric Trauma Center. A regional heart center, it also offers expertise in pediatric heart transplantation. Children's is recognized as a 2020-21 Best Children's Hospital by U.S. News & World Report in four pediatric specialties: Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Urology. Visit us online at ChildrensOmaha.org .

Media Contact:

Carly Andersen

R\West

[email protected]

SOURCE Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Related Links

http://www.deutschfamily.com

