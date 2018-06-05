Josh Cellars Opens the Father of all Pop Up Shops in NYC's Grand Central Terminal

In recognition of all the things dads do and how little they ask in return, Josh Cellars is partnering with mobile gift-giving app Giftagram to bring together a dozen of dad's most coveted brands, solving the age-old problem of what to gift dad. Visitors to the shop can peruse curated gifts from Crosley Radio, Native Union, This is Ground, RBT and more while sampling Josh Cellars wine, including the new Josh Cellars Paso Robles Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon.

Not near New York City? Visit the brand's online Father's Day gifting hub, featuring additional curated Giftagram selections - giftagram.com/joshcellars.

"I founded Josh Cellars as a tribute to my father 'Josh,' a volunteer firefighter and lumberjack who spent years working with his hands," said Joseph Carr, brand founder. "He taught me about hard work, perseverance and community, values that served me well in life and in wine. This shop is our way of paying it forward, making it a little easier to extend gratitude to dads everywhere."

The brand will donate 100% of the retail selling price of all bottles of Josh wine physically sold at the Grand Central Terminal pop up shop to The Firemen's Association of the State of New York (FASNY) in honor of Josh's legacy.

About the Shop

The pop up shop is an immersive experience, bringing to life a place special to Joseph Carr and his father: the family garage. This is where Josh gathered with his friends, rebuilding old cars, tools and anything else they could find. The brand worked with film and music industry director and set designer Cristobal Valecillos and experiential agency The Bait Shoppe to bring the vision to life. The shop features old family photos, workbenches, antique tools and tribute messages.

The shop will host the Haiku Guys + Gals, who will create free custom "haikus of gratitude" for dads on vintage typewriters, and the cards will be sent to dad.

"Many people want to say thank you to dad, but struggle with the right words," said Carr. "We want to give everyone who visits our shop the words and way to express gratitude to dad on his special day."

Visitors will also have the opportunity to have personalized message engraving at Grand Central Terminal on bottles of Josh Cellars purchased at the shop or through other retailers. The shop will feature the newest addition to the Josh Cellars portfolio, Josh Cellars Paso Robles Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, which has robust flavors of blackberry, plum, coffee, and smoky spice. The Josh Cellars Reserve Collection showcases the brand's commitment to quality and the story of Josh, a genuine craftsman with a passion for details.

About the Gifts

Josh Cellars worked with online and mobile curated gift giving app Giftagram to design three specialty boxes for the Grand Central Terminal shop, each tailored to dad's interests and all line-priced at $99. All boxes include Josh Cellars Paso Robles Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon.

Travel Dad includes a Shinola linen journal, Away Dopp Kit and Malin and Goetz Essential Kit with personal care products for face, body and hair.

Gourmet Dad includes Wildwood Grilling Wooden Planks, Oaktown Spice BBQ gift set and chef Michael Symon's new grilling cookbook Playing with Fire.

Wine Lover Dad includes a Sempli Cupa-Vino glass and RBT Wing Corkscrew.

These boxes will be on display at the Grand Central Station pop up shop and available to purchase via Giftagram, either by ordering through representatives on-site or online while supplies last.

About Josh Cellars and Josh Cellars Reserve

Josh Cellars was founded by Joseph Carr, a onetime sommelier, negociant and vintner. Josh Cellars offers bold, complex and approachable wines for drinking with family and friends. Sourced from vineyards across California, Josh Cellars offers seven varietals: Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Rosé and a red blend, "Legacy."

Josh Cellars Reserve features truly premium wines from elevated appellations with longer oak maturation than Josh Cellars and are the pinnacle of the Josh Cellars range. Josh Cellars Reserve offers balanced, delicious wines – such as the new Josh Cellars Paso Robles Reserve – that are true to the varietal and the appellation where the grapes are grown.

Josh Cellars wines are available at retailers nationwide. www.joshcellars.com

About Giftagram

Giftagram makes it easy to be thoughtful by enabling a highly personalized and seamless gifting experience. Giftagram partners with premium local retailers and exciting international brands to deliver an exclusive selection of products and experiential gifts in cities across the US and Canada.

