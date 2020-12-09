Josh Duhamel Hosts Endangered Rangers: A Virtual Fundraiser For African Wildlife And Their Human Protectors On December 13, 2020

WHAT: Endangered Rangers



WHEN: Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 3pm PT/6pm ET



WHERE: Live on KNEKT TV on Roku and Apple TV, EndangeredRangers.com and Facebook

Proceeds will go towards organizations developing innovative anti-poaching initiatives - the African Community & Conservation Foundation which supports the Grumeti Fund and The Malilangwe Trust, and Zambezi Partners which supports Wild is Life Trust. Their shared mission to preserve African wildlife through the eradication of poaching using transformative community programs and advanced technologies is what brought them together. Stories will highlight the severity of the situation, but the event will inspire and show a path forward.

About ACCF

Launched in November 2018, the African Community & Conservation Foundation is an independent non-profit charitable organization with the overarching goal of fueling sustainable and transformative human impact and conservation in Africa.

About Zambezi Partners

Zambezi has one goal - zero poaching in our lifetime through technology and investment. Zambezi is both a triple-bottom line fund investing in sub-Saharan Africa's high growth sectors while driving impact through job creation and curators of advanced anti-poaching technologies.

About KNEKT

KNEKT.tv is a Los Angeles based live production company producing world class live and pre-recorded HD broadcasts for exclusive events, fundraisers, and red carpet shows. Partners include top recording artists, Fortune 500 companies and non-profits. https://www.knekt.tv

Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook: @EndangrdRangrs

Website: https://www.endangeredrangers.com

