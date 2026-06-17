Josh Helms Highlights PPOA's Expanded Focus on Complex Pain Conditions Beyond Musculoskeletal Care

TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Partners of America (PPOA), a leading interventional pain management organization headquartered in Tampa, is raising awareness about the wide range of complex pain conditions it treats beyond traditional back, neck, and joint pain.

While PPOA is well known for treating musculoskeletal disorders such as sciatica, spinal stenosis, and degenerative disc disease, the organization's specialists also provide advanced pain management solutions for patients experiencing pain related to cancer treatment, chronic disease, nerve damage, and surgical recovery.

Conditions treated by PPOA Beyond Musculoskeletal include:

Vascular & Vein Care Ischemic limb pain, post-ablation neuralgia

Hematology Sickle cell pain amplification, neuropathic pain

Pulmonology Post-thoracotomy pain, chest wall neuralgia

Transplant Medicine Post-surgical neuropathy, chronic nerve pain

Oncology & Survivorship Chemotherapy-induced neuropathy, post-surgical pain

Gynecology & Urogynecology Pelvic pain, pudendal neuralgia

Nephrology & Dialysis Uremic neuropathy, access-related pain

ENT / Otolaryngology Facial neuralgia, cervicofacial pain

Sleep Medicine Pain-driven insomnia, nocturnal pain syndromes



"Many patients and healthcare providers are surprised to learn how many non-musculoskeletal conditions can benefit from specialized pain management," said Josh Helms, CEO of Physician Partners of America. "Our goal is to ensure patients suffering from chronic pain regardless of its origin, have access to expert, evidence-based care that improves function and quality of life."

PPOA's multidisciplinary approach focuses on identifying and treating the underlying source of pain through personalized treatment plans and minimally invasive therapies. The organization partners closely with referring providers to deliver coordinated care and improve patient outcomes.

With 44 locations across Florida, Texas, and California, PPOA continues to expand access to comprehensive pain management services for patients facing a broad spectrum of acute and chronic pain conditions.

To learn more call (800)400-PPOA or visit https://www.physicianpartnersofamerica.com/

About PPOA:

Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide its physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus the ever-complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit http://www.physicianpartnersoa.com.

SOURCE Physician Partners of America