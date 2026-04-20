Physician Partners of America's CEO Josh Helms Announces Fort Worth South Clinic is Relocating

Interventional pain management clinic in Fort Worth, Texas moves to new Oakmont Boulevard location

FORTH WORTH, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Partners of America's (PPOA) interventional pain management clinic in Fort Worth South is relocating from 6900 Harris Parkway, Suite 300, Fort Worth, TX 7613 to 7100 Oakmont Blvd., Suite 207, Fort Worth, TX 7613. Dr. Rinoo Shah will begin seeing patients at the new location starting April 20, 2026, continuing PPOA's mission to provide exceptional, patient-focused pain care to the Fort Worth community.

The new clinic location offers a modern, professional medical setting designed to enhance the patient experience, with convenient access and ample parking. PPOA wants to reassure current patients that this will be a smooth transition and they will continue to receive exceptional patient care.

The relocation decision was led by Josh Helms, PPOA's Chief Executive Officer in Tampa, as part of the organization's ongoing growth strategy to expand access to high-quality pain management services. Helms explains, "This move allows us to better serve our existing Fort Worth patients while positioning us to reach more individuals who need comprehensive, compassionate pain care. Our focus remains on delivering meaningful relief and improving quality of life."

This expansion further supports PPOA's long-term vision under Josh Helms Tampa leadership to strengthen clinical operations, broaden community reach, and invest in locations that allow physicians to deliver the highest standard of care.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-400-PPOA or visit https://www.physicianpartnersofamerica.com/

About PPOA:

Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization headquartered in Tampa, Florida, focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients while providing physician partners the opportunity to focus on practicing medicine rather than administrative burdens. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit http://www.physicianpartnersoa.com

SOURCE Physician Partners of America