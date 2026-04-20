Josh Helms of Tampa Announces Dr. Hammad Malik Joining Physician Partners of America - South Florida

Experienced pain management physician to begin seeing patients April 20 in Palm Beach County.

TAMPA, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Partners of America (PPOA), a leading healthcare organization headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is pleased to announce that Hammad Malik, MD, has joined its South Florida pain management practices. He will begin seeing patients on April 20 at PPOA's West Palm Beach, Wellington, and Boynton Beach clinic locations.

Hammad Malik, MD

Dr. Malik is a board-certified anesthesiologist and fellowship-trained pain management physician with decades of experience treating complex acute and chronic pain conditions. Recognized as a top pain management physician in Georgia, he has built a reputation for delivering exceptional outcomes through advanced, interventional techniques.

He specializes in minimally invasive treatments for spine, nerve, and musculoskeletal pain, helping patients reduce pain, restore function, and return to their daily activities. Throughout his career, Dr. Malik has also held leadership roles and contributed to medical education, reflecting his commitment to advancing the field of pain medicine.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Malik to our South Florida team," said Josh Helms, Tampa-based Chief Executive Officer of Physician Partners of America. "His expertise and patient-centered approach will be a great asset to the communities we serve."

Under the leadership of Josh Helms in Tampa, PPOA continues to expand access to high-quality, patient-focused care across Florida. The addition of Dr. Malik further strengthens PPOA's presence in South Florida.

Make an appointment with Dr. Malik by calling 800-400-PPOA or visiting:

https://www.physicianpartnersofamerica.com

About PPOA:

Physician Partners of America (PPOA), headquartered in Tampa, Florida and led by CEO Josh Helms, is a national healthcare organization focused on improving patient outcomes and supporting physicians in delivering high-quality care. PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide its physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus the ever-complex administrative requirements. For more information, visit http://www.physicianpartnersoa.com.

SOURCE Physician Partners of America