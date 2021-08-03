Josh Langford Joins FM:Systems as Chief Revenue Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FM:Systems, provider of digital workplace solutions, today announced Josh Langford as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Langford joins FM:Systems during a time of strong organic growth and record demand worldwide for its best-in-class solutions that enable organizations to transform workplaces and create exceptional, healthy environments that bring employees together, enhance productivity and delight occupants. He replaces retiring CRO Skip Yakopec, who was with the company since August 2017.

"FM:Systems has not only been a pioneer of digital workplace technology, but has also been a market leader for decades," said Langford. "Given the evolving relationship between work and the physical workspace, FM:Systems is in a great position to help the world's most influential organizations navigate and adapt during a very chaotic and rapidly changing era. It presents a very exciting opportunity and one that I'm looking forward to undertaking."

As CRO, Langford will be responsible for expanding FM:Systems's global footprint, optimizing its partner ecosystem, and scaling the business efficiently. With more than 1,500 customers worldwide across a range of industries, including half of the Fortune 50, the company is committed to expanding its value to customers through robust product development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships. In the short term, Langford will support execution of this commitment as FM:Systems integrates the recently acquired WizzPass visitor management technology into its portfolio.

"The demand for robust, scalable, and intuitive workplace technology is at an all-time high, and FM:Systems is well positioned to support the full range of hybrid in-office and remote work for our customers," said Kurt von Koch, CEO, FM:Systems. "Josh brings skills and experience that will be instrumental towards helping us identify and deliver the best, most valuable solutions for our customers."

Throughout his more than 25-year career in technology sales leadership, Langford has driven repeatable revenue growth and led impactful, results-driven sales teams for VC- and PE-backed companies, as well as publicly traded corporations. Most recently, he served as CRO for DTN, delivering SaaS solutions to customers in the Weather, Agriculture, and Refined Fuels industries. Prior to DTN, Josh worked for Veritas, ADS, IPsoft, Verizon, and Enron. Langford holds a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Notre Dame.

