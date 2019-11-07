Josh Lucas Wants to Control Your Mind

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MURDEROUS TRANCE, the psychological thriller based on the true story of a remarkable series of hypnosis crimes that took place in post-war 1950s Denmark, will be released by myCinema in select markets in November 2019.

Directed by award-winning Finnish filmmaker and documentarian Arto Halonen, the film stars Josh Lucas (Ford v Ferrari; Sweet Home Alabama; A Beautiful Mind) as the notorious criminal and master of mind control that represents a true departure from his usual character portrayals and Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones; Ben-Hur; Ghost in the Shell) as the Danish police detective who pursues him.

A gripping and alarming exploration of the potential for hypnosis to induce individuals to commit murder or otherwise act against their will, MURDEROUS TRANCE raises as many questions as it answers. The extraordinary historical events that serve as the basis for this story ended with a criminal conviction that made its way ultimately to the European Court of Human Rights.

Filmed in a distinct post-war aesthetic on location in Denmark and Croatia, MURDEROUS TRANCE follows criminal investigator Anders Olsen (Asbæk) as he investigates a case in which a bank robber shoots two bank clerks before fleeing to the streets of Copenhagen with the money. With the help of a hypnotist (Rade Šerbedžija - Downton Abbey; Mission Impossible 2; Eyes Wide Shut), Olsen discovers a deeper mystery involving mind control and the charismatic criminal Björn Schow Nielsen (Lucas) who secretly befriends the investigator's young wife, bringing the menace ever closer to the investigator.

"MURDEROUS TRANCE brings together top screen talent in a taut, true crime thriller that will have audiences on the edge of their seats," notes Bruce Eisen, Head of Content Acquisition for myCinema, adding, "we are thrilled to share the film with American moviegoers."

Finnish director Arto Halonen, recipient of both the Finland Prize as well as the Humanitarian Film Award of the European Union, who has been celebrated for his choice of socially conscious and timely topics, noted, "The story holds great interest for us today, not only as proof of the external power of controlling the human mind but also as it focuses on the visible and invisible manipulations acting upon us and affecting us as human beings."

Further, MURDEROUS TRANCE has garnered the accolades and validation of several leading psychologists who are experts in the field of hypnosis, touting the film's authenticity and contemporary relevance. MURDEROUS TRANCE "was scientifically accurate in how the mind can be manipulated, depicting hypnotic methods that have been used many times for many reasons, [including] for evil," commented Tom Silver, CHT, President of the U.S. Board of Clinical Hypnosis.

