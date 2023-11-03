Josh Millman, Head of Partnership Strategy at Haven Life Receives NAILBA ID Twenty Award

News provided by

Haven Life

03 Nov, 2023, 09:41 ET

Honored as One of Independent Distribution's Most Courageous Innovators and Visionaries in the Life Insurance Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Life, a leading life insurance agency backed and wholly owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), has announced that Josh Millman, Head of Partnership Strategy, has been awarded the NAILBA ID Twenty Award. This award honors Independent Distribution's most courageous innovators and visionaries who have made important contributions to the insurance profession. The winners were announced at the NAILBA42 meeting held in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday, November 2, 2023. 

Continue Reading
Josh Millman, Head of Partnership Strategy at Haven Life, Receives the NAILBA ID Twenty Award

"On behalf of Haven Life, I'm honored to receive this award and wish to thank NAILBA for its tireless work in the broker community," says Josh Millman, Head of Partnership Strategy, Haven Life.  "Haven Life values the role of the independent producer and is committed to ensuring that is reflected in our product and platform innovation. Our new Independent Advisor Portal, helps advisors to offer instant decision, instant issue products while staying in control of the sales narrative. This process paves the way for a more flexible, efficient and client-friendly way of getting additional families the insurance coverage they need."

The NAILBA ID Twenty Awards honor a diverse group of insurance professionals who are the most fascinating trailblazers, change-makers or architects shaping the future of independent distribution.

During the ceremony, twenty insurance professionals who have made important contributions to the insurance profession were recognized onstage.

The award follows the success of recent Haven Life partnership announcements of PolicyGenius and United States military veteran-founded agency Suriance. Haven Life is committed to driving innovation and efficiency to simplify the life insurance process and ensure more affordable options.

About Haven Life:
Haven Life Insurance Agency, LLC (Haven Life) is a life insurance agency that gives partners the flexibility of a start-up, backed by MassMutual with the strength and stability of a 170+ year-old life insurance company. Haven Life offers an end-to-end digital platform that delivers high-quality, affordable, instant-decision life insurance.

About NAILBA:
The National Association of Independent Life Brokerage Agencies, better known across the insurance industry as NAILBA, is the trade association representing independent brokers and brokerage general agencies (BGA's) committed to providing American consumers with various financial and retirement security products such as life and health insurance, annuities, and other supplemental benefits.

SOURCE Haven Life

Haven Life's Term Life Insurance Products Again Awarded Multiple Best-in-Class Recognitions in Recent Months

Haven Life Receives the 2023 LIDMA Innovation Award for Blazing the Trail of Technological and Digital Innovation in Life Insurance

