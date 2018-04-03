Josh Norman of the Washington Redskins to Host the 6th Annual Celebrity Basketball Game
Free Community Event Presented by Merrill Edge
13:45 ET
GREENWOOD, S.C., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh Norman, cornerback for the Washington Redskins and founder of the Starz24 Foundation, hosts the 6th Annual Celebrity Basketball Game at Lander University on Saturday, April 7 at 2:00 p.m.
Josh will participate in a friendly basketball game alongside Vic Beasley (Atlanta Falcons), Zack Brown (Washington Redskins), Kawaan Short (Carolina Panthers), Jordan Poyer (Buffalo Bills) and many other surprise guests.
Doors open at 11 a.m. ET at Lander's Finis Horne Arena. Additional highlights include a live broadcast by 107.3 FM, giveaways, pre-game activities, the live halftime show, and fun for the entire family.
About Starz24
Starz24 Foundation provides enrichment to children through engaging community events and youth programs. With an emphasis on fitness and teamwork, Starz24 challenges youth to excel in areas that help develop strong interpersonal skills and an awareness of the world around them.
For more information about the Starz24 foundation, please visit www.starz24.org
Media Contact:
Dawn Palmer
786-972-6543
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/josh-norman-of-the-washington-redskins-to-host-the-6th-annual-celebrity-basketball-game-300623651.html
SOURCE Starz24 Foundation
