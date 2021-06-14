Josh Richards, Griffin Johnson And Erik Huberman Launch HawkeZ

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top social media influencers and entrepreneurs Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson have partnered with Erik Huberman, founder and CEO of Hawke Media, a full-service outsourced CMO, to launch HawkeZ, a new marketing agency serving brands interested in selling to Gen. Z audiences.

In their new roles, Richards and Johnson will serve as creative directors; Huberman will manage daily operations of the agency.

"Gen. Z is not just a new up-and-coming generation," Huberman said. "They are making and spending money. Josh and Griffin are two guys who know how to reach this key demographic with increasing discretionary income."

The new agency is launching with its first signed client, Crocs, which has hired HawkeZ as part of a general marketing campaign designed to reach younger consumers.

Based in Santa Monica, Calif., Hawke Media—one of the fastest growing marketing consultancies in the country—provides a wide range of services to both startups and established brands, including Red Bull, Alibaba and Proactiv, among others. A spin-off agency, HawkeZ will offer comprehensive advertising and multimedia support, including social, search, email, chatbots, branding, production and more.

"To effectively communicate with younger generations, brands need to understand how to tell their stories in an authentic way," Richards said. "Griffin and I know what resonates, and we're excited to partner with businesses to build brand loyalty with younger consumers, with the goal of influencing their buying decisions for decades to come."

For more information on HawkeZ, contact Jami Schlicher at 973-647-0655 or [email protected].

About HawkeZ

HawkeZ gives brands the opportunity to tap into Gen. Z through the power of influencer marketing. Founder Erik Huberman brought on two of the biggest media influencers in the world, Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson, who have a combined social media reach of over 50 million followers to serve as creative directors. HawkeZ is at the apex at which experience and hype meet to spawn a new type of agency—one that has the power to execute at a high level and hotwire the cultural discourse.

