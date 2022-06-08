Josh Seiden Joins Krezzo as Strategic Advisor

Bestselling author sees a big market opportunity to change how business executives, operational leaders, and product teams measure success

PALM HARBOR, Fla., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Krezzo, a leading provider of operational alignment technology and training powered by OKRs (Objectives and Key Results), today announced Josh Seiden has joined as a Strategic Advisor. Author of the bestselling book Outcomes Over Output, and co-author of Lean UX, and Sense and Respond, Seiden will be applying his expertise in measuring behavioral change and product design to Krezzo's modern suite of operational alignment products.

Seiden is a designer, strategy consultant, coach, and author who has worked with clients including Johnson & Johnson, T. Rowe Price, JP Morgan Chase, SAP, American Express, Fidelity, Hearst, PayPal, Taproot Foundation, and 3M. He helps clients launch new products and services, and helps them create more agile, entrepreneurial organizations. He is also the co-founder of Sense & Respond Press, a publishing startup that publishes short, practical, and beautiful books on innovation, digital transformation, and product management.

"Starting to work with KJ and the rest of the Krezzo team has been refreshing and fun. They understand the importance of ensuring products drive meaningful outcomes and behavioral change over simply building more features," said Seiden. "I'm excited to see them apply this approach to their existing products and couldn't be more excited to advise them."

Recently launched in 2021, Krezzo is focused on solving the problem of operational misalignment. With so many teams working remotely in disconnected tools without much of a rhythm, operational leaders are struggling to get visibility into the "why" of their business. Krezzo's technology solutions aim to harmonize the cadence that companies operate.

"I read Outcomes Over Output years ago and Josh's perspective on product design and operational culture really crystallized our vision for Krezzo. It connected so many dots for us and continues to inspire us to this day," said KJ McGowan, Krezzo Co-Founder and COO. "It's bizarre and a bit surreal that Josh is now on board with us, but we couldn't be more excited. We're just scratching the surface of how we want to work together, and are very much looking forward to a long lasting partnership."

Seiden recently joined Krezzo's newly launched podcast series, "The Krezzo Podcast" which is geared towards technology leaders trying to drive growth and cultural change. Check out more here and here .

