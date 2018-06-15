"I am honored and thrilled that the leadership of the Mason Tenders District Council and Laborers' Local 66 have entrusted me to lead their legislative and political operation on Long Island. I look forward to working with them, as we move forward in our commitment to improving the lives of the members of Local 66," said Slaughter.

"Josh enjoys a reputation for honesty, hard work and trust with everyone he has worked with," said Steve Flanagan, business manager of Laborers' Local 66. "I know he will bring the same level of enthusiasm, confidence and hard work to our organization."

A life-long resident of Long Island, Slaughter, 35, currently lives in Shirley. Upon graduating from the State University of New York at Albany, Josh spent 12 years in the Suffolk County legislature as an aide to both former Suffolk County Legislator Kate Browning and Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory.

The Mason Tenders District Council Political Action Committee represents the 17,000 members of the MTDC and its affiliated local unions in all local political activities in New York City and Long Island. It works with the New York State Laborers on statewide issues, and the political and legislative operations of the Laborers' International Union of North America on national issues. Slaughter's first day as Local 66 legislative representative is Monday June 18, 2018. The previous legislative representative, Peter Zarcone, has been re-assigned to the MTDCPAC's New York City office.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/josh-slaughter-joins-laborers-local-66-political-operation-300667102.html

SOURCE Mason Tenders District Council Political Action Committee