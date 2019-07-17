Josh Wall Joins Urban Air Adventure Park As Chief Franchise Officer

DALLAS, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park today announced that Josh Wall, Chief Development Officer for Christian Brothers, joins Urban Air in a newly created position, as Chief Franchise Officer, and member of UATP's executive team, reporting to CEO Michael Browning.

Wall joins Urban Air after more than 16 years with Houston-based auto repair franchise Christian Brothers Automotive Corporation. During his time with Christian Brothers, Wall was responsible for the strategy and execution of the brand's expansion program, taking the company from 22 to 203 units with another 52 locations in the pre-opening phase.

Wall also was instrumental in helping the brand achieve industry segment-leading customer satisfaction scores. Christian Brothers made Franchise Business Review's list of Top 50 companies in franchise satisfaction for 12 consecutive years, with scores achieving an all-time high in 2018. Just last month, Forbes magazine ranked the company No. 2 on its list of "Best Franchises to Buy" in the category of high-investment franchises.

"I am thrilled that Josh is part of our team," said CEO Michael Browning. "He shares our values and our focus on innovation, and he places the same strong emphasis as we do on the customer experience. Josh has shown himself to be an extraordinary leader throughout his career and has a proven track record."

In his new role with Urban Air, Wall will oversee all aspects of the company's franchisee program, including franchise development, real estate, permitting, construction and other related functions to ensure the company meets its growth goals and follows consistent timelines. The company now has nearly 270 locations either open or under construction.

Already this year, Urban Air has received significant accolades for its successful growth strategy. In January, the company was named a Top 100 franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, and Browning last month accepted the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year® 2019 Award for the Southwest region.

"I am profoundly honored to join Urban Air in this newly created position, and very much look forward to working with franchisees to further enrich the guest experience in our parks," said Wall. "I admire the innovation and impact Urban Air is bringing to families nationwide and the joy our Parks bring to people's lives and hope in some small way I can help contribute to the company's continued success."

Urban Air is the premier destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions for all ages. The Dallas-based entertainment company pioneered the Adventure Park concept and is the largest Adventure Park Operator in the world, with 267 locations now open or under construction. Urban Air's mission is to provide healthy, active entertainment for both children and adults. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.UrbanAirParks.com .

