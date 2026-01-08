Josh Weinstein, President & CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc, named Chair of the Global Executive Committee of Cruise Lines International Association

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the leading authority of the global cruise community, today announced that Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc, has been named Chair of CLIA's Global Executive Committee (GEC) for a two-year term from 2026 through 2027. Weinstein succeeds Jason Liberty, Chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, who served as Chair during a period of continued industry recovery and growth.

Weinstein brings decades of leadership experience in the global cruise sector to the role and will work closely with the GEC to advance the industry's shared priorities, including safe and reliable operations, responsible growth, and constructive engagement with governments, ports, destinations, and other stakeholders worldwide.

"I am honored to chair the work of the global cruise sector at a pivotal time for our industry," said Weinstein. "Delivering extraordinary cruise experiences depends on a sustained focus on safe, reliable operations and effective coordination across the sector. As we build for the future, the industry will continue to demonstrate its commitment to responsible growth, achieving our greenhouse gas reduction short-term goals and long-term ambitions, deepening relationships with our ports and destination partners, investing in workforce development, and contributing positively to the communities we serve."

As Chair, Weinstein will lead the direction that the GEC provides CLIA, including helping to shape the association's strategies and ongoing efforts to advance policies that enable responsible operations, foster innovation, strengthen stakeholder trust, and support initiatives that allow the cruise sector to continue delivering economic and social benefits in key markets worldwide.

"Josh brings deep experience and a thoughtful, collaborative approach to the role," said Bud Darr, President and CEO of CLIA. "On behalf of our members, I look forward to working closely with him, the Global Executive Committee, and the Board of Directors to advance the industry's shared priorities, including safe operations, responsible growth, and constructive engagement with governments, ports, and destinations worldwide."

About the Global Executive Committee (GEC)

The CLIA Global Executive Committee (GEC), together with CLIA's president and CEO, is responsible for establishing the association's overall strategic direction, guiding its long-term priorities, and overseeing work that supports the collective interests of CLIA members across global markets.

About the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) is the leading authority of the global cruise community. CLIA members and partners include the world's most prestigious ocean, river, and specialty cruise lines; a business community of leading ports, destinations, shipyards and maritime product and service providers; and the largest network of travel professionals who specialise in cruise travel. Together with its members and partners, CLIA supports policies and practices that foster safe, secure, healthy and sustainable cruise operations; tourism strategies that maximise the socioeconomic benefits of cruise travel; and technologies and innovations designed to support the industry's pursuit of net zero emissions by 2050.

