Josh Wolff Joins Versiant as New VP of Sales and Marketing

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiant , a Charlotte, NC based international provider of managed, professional, software, and support services for enterprise IT infrastructure, today announces Josh Wolff as the new VP of Sales and Marketing to continue growth and expand partnerships across the region.

"As we deepen our partnerships globally across the maritime, freight, and logistics industries, we will also continue to invest heavily right here in our own back yard. Our focus on delivering enterprise-class cloud migration and support services to the mid-market space across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic is highlighted by bringing Josh on board. Josh has spent the past 20 years focused on building partnerships across these regions with a core focus on helping customers with Cloud migrations and continued support services. We are excited to have him join the Versiant team," said Ed Reade, Versiant Founder, and CEO.

Prior to joining Versiant, Josh Wolff served as Senior Vice President of the Segra Data Center business overseeing the company's data center and cloud services efforts across their entire fiber network. Before Segra, Josh was the Director of Business Development for Perficient's Microsoft National Business Unit across the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas. From 2005 to 2011, Josh was the General Manager and Regional Director of Hosted Solutions/Windstream Communications' Charlotte Data Center Operation, where he helped launch the maximization of sales growth in that market.

"The team here at Versiant is focused on collaborating with our clients and partners to deliver high-value, cloud-focused migration, and support services across the region. I've focused the last 20 years on doing just this and couldn't be more excited to be part of the team," said Josh.

Josh brings more than 20 years of enterprise IT sales and leadership experience to the role. He will oversee Versiant's sales organization and go-to-market strategy. He has the focus, the drive and the track record, to move Versiant in the right direction.

About Versiant

Versiant is a Charlotte, NC based Managed Services Provider with deep capabilities around Data Analytics as a Service, Infrastructure Management as a Service, Security as a Service, and CIO as a Service. Born out of the delivery of IP Software and support to the maritime space, the company has expanded its focus over the last several years to include core migration and support services to the mid-market area across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States. To learn more about Versiant, please visit www.versiant.com or contact info@versiant.com.

