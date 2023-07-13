Joshilyn Thomas Launches FleetWise Recruitment, Connecting Skilled Drivers with Top-Tier Companies

News provided by

Joshilyn Thomas

13 Jul, 2023, 08:41 ET

Unleashing a New Era of Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness on the Open Road

ST. LOUIS, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetWise Recruitment, a trailblazing company in the transportation industry, is thrilled to announce its innovative approach to connecting qualified drivers with logistics companies, ushering in a new era of efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With a commitment to streamlining the recruitment process and providing reliable driver placements, FleetWise Recruitment is revolutionizing how goods get transported across diverse destinations.

Continue Reading
CEO Joshilyn Thomas Shinning Bright
CEO Joshilyn Thomas Shinning Bright
Joshilyn Thomas
Joshilyn Thomas

"I embarked on this venture with a mission to revolutionize the industry by providing a cost-effective and highly efficient solution that seamlessly bridges skilled, qualified drivers with top-tier companies, enabling them to transport their valuable goods across diverse destinations swiftly," says Joshilyn Thomas, Founder, and CEO of FleetWise Recruitment.

FleetWise Recruitment's state-of-the-art platform offers a range of benefits successfully set to reshape the trucking industry.

Gone are the days of sifting through countless applications, says Thomas. FleetWise Recruitment simplifies driver recruitment, saving companies valuable time and resources. Our platform connects drivers with clients in as little as three days after contracts are signed, ensuring a swift and efficient hiring process.

Budget constraints should always ensure access to top-quality drivers. FleetWise Recruitment offers some of the trucking industry's most competitive and affordable placement rates. Every company deserves access to skilled drivers without breaking the bank.

Thomas explains that finding the indicated driver for your transportation needs is crucial. FleetWise Recruitment has curated a pool of highly skilled and qualified drivers, guaranteeing that companies can find the perfect match. Our commitment to excellence ensures that reliable and efficient driver placements lead to seamless goods transportation.

"Our Mission at FleetWise Recruitment is to transform how drivers and companies connect in the trucking industry. We understand the value of skilled drivers and the importance of finding the right fit for both drivers and companies. Our company streamlines the recruitment process, saving time, effort, and resources for all parties involved," emphasizes Joshilyn Thomas.

Join the revolution and experience the future of trucking with FleetWise Recruitment. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit our website at www.fleetwiserecruitment.com.

"Drive success through talent and opportunity to pave the way for a brighter future on the open road" - Joshilyn Thomas

Media Contact:
Joshilyn Thomas
Phone: (636) 422-6087
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Joshilyn Thomas

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.