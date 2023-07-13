Joshilyn Thomas Launches FleetWise Recruitment, Connecting Skilled Drivers with Top-Tier Companies

Unleashing a New Era of Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness on the Open Road

ST. LOUIS, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetWise Recruitment , a trailblazing company in the transportation industry, is thrilled to announce its innovative approach to connecting qualified drivers with logistics companies, ushering in a new era of efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With a commitment to streamlining the recruitment process and providing reliable driver placements, FleetWise Recruitment is revolutionizing how goods get transported across diverse destinations.

CEO Joshilyn Thomas Shinning Bright Joshilyn Thomas

"I embarked on this venture with a mission to revolutionize the industry by providing a cost-effective and highly efficient solution that seamlessly bridges skilled, qualified drivers with top-tier companies, enabling them to transport their valuable goods across diverse destinations swiftly," says Joshilyn Thomas , Founder, and CEO of FleetWise Recruitment.

FleetWise Recruitment's state-of-the-art platform offers a range of benefits successfully set to reshape the trucking industry.

Gone are the days of sifting through countless applications, says Thomas. FleetWise Recruitment simplifies driver recruitment, saving companies valuable time and resources. Our platform connects drivers with clients in as little as three days after contracts are signed, ensuring a swift and efficient hiring process.

Budget constraints should always ensure access to top-quality drivers. FleetWise Recruitment offers some of the trucking industry's most competitive and affordable placement rates. Every company deserves access to skilled drivers without breaking the bank.

Thomas explains that finding the indicated driver for your transportation needs is crucial. FleetWise Recruitment has curated a pool of highly skilled and qualified drivers, guaranteeing that companies can find the perfect match. Our commitment to excellence ensures that reliable and efficient driver placements lead to seamless goods transportation.

"Our Mission at FleetWise Recruitment is to transform how drivers and companies connect in the trucking industry. We understand the value of skilled drivers and the importance of finding the right fit for both drivers and companies. Our company streamlines the recruitment process, saving time, effort, and resources for all parties involved," emphasizes Joshilyn Thomas .

Join the revolution and experience the future of trucking with FleetWise Recruitment . For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit our website at www.fleetwiserecruitment.com .

"Drive success through talent and opportunity to pave the way for a brighter future on the open road" - Joshilyn Thomas

Media Contact:

Joshilyn Thomas

Phone: (636) 422-6087

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Joshilyn Thomas