Joshua Browder Earns WTF Innovators Award

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry presents Joshua Browder, CEO of DoNotPay, with the WTF Innovators Award for building a benevolent AI-powered product in the legal field and giving people resources to fight legal cases.

The WTF Innovators Award recognizes excellence at the precipice of societal change, with the inaugural class focusing on AI innovators. As a memento, each of the 34 awardees are gifted a featured song by QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji. We present "Do Not Play", produced by Nimso, to Joshua Browder.

Listen to "Do Not Play": https://qt.lnk.to/DoNotPlayPr

DoNotPay utilizes artificial intelligence to help consumers fight against large corporations and solve their problems, like beating parking tickets, appealing bank fees, and stopping robocallers. DoNotPay's goal is to level the playing field and make legal information and self-help accessible to everyone.

DoNotPay offers a range of hands-off services to customers that allow them to automate the lengthy conversations and document filings used in many legal proceedings. They are also working to create AI-powered legal representation, using GPT-4 for real-time advice in court cases.

Currently, they offer their services for things like generating documents for consumer data protection and immigration rights, helping customers seek refunds on flight tickets and hotel bookings, filing warranty claims, assisting with cancellation of free trials, and assisting users in seeking claims from class-action lawsuits.

In July 2023, DoNotPay raised a $10M Series B funding round from Andreessen Horowitz, Lux Capital, Tribe Capital, Day One Ventures, and Felicis Ventures valuing them at $210M.

"Joshua Browder is breaking down the barriers of the pay-to-play legal system and making legal support accessible to all through AI. He's made a tangible impact on hundreds of thousands of people's lives and is just getting started. Joshua has created a platform that allows average people to get measurable and immediate benefits from AI, which is why he should be on everyone's radar," said QuHarrison Terry.

Joshua Browder also runs Browder Capital, a $35m preseed fund focused on talented founders from Stanford, the Thiel Fellowship, and other areas of his network. Prior to founding DoNotPay, Browder was a Research Fellow of Economics at Columbia University. He was also an Entrepreneur in Residence at Greylock Partners where he started working on DoNotPay.

