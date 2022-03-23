Joshua Chan Joins Cowbell Cyber as Chief Technology Officer

Company adds strategic leadership addition following $100M Series B Round

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced that Joshua Chan has joined as Chief Technology Officer. On the heels of Cowbell's recent $100M series B funding round , this hire demonstrates the company's commitment to propel forward Cowbell's technology and innovative approach to cyber insurance.

Chan's appointment bolsters the company's technological vision and orchestration of its platform in collaboration with the insurance product roadmap and engineering operations. As Cowbell is expanding on all fronts, Chan's leadership will be essential in rapidly digitizing broad distribution networks, refining risk assessment models and increasing underwriting innovation.

"We are pleased to welcome Joshua as our next Cowbeller," said Jack Kudale, founder and CEO at Cowbell Cyber. "As we enter the second wave of cyber insurance growth, Joshua's deep tech experience will no doubt help us remain a leader in the innovation required to take cyber insurance to the next level."

Previously the Vice President of Engineering at Zimperium, Chan steps into this new role with a rich understanding of the cyber landscape. He is well aware of the cyber risks companies and consumers are exposed to while also understanding, as a result, how cyber insurance has become increasingly relevant.

"I am looking forward to contributing to Cowbell's increasing growth," said Chan. "My number one focus is ensuring Cowbell will continue to scale its platform, processes, and innovation."

Chan will be part of Cowbell's continuous releases of products and services to strengthen businesses and benchmark enterprise risk exposure. In the last 12 months alone, Cowbell saw the launch of: Prime Plus, enabling businesses to increase their coverage limits; Cowbell Rx, the first marketplace of its kind in the insurance industry; and the Software Supply Chain Cowbell Factor, providing insight into software supply chain risks. Additionally, in 2022, Cowbell announced the launch of their new insurance captive Cowbell Re, which addresses the rising demand for cyber insurance with additional capacity. Cowbell also announced strategic initiatives with several technology vendors, such as Microsoft, AWS, Cloudflare, and Secureworks, to improve its risk management services to policyholders.

Cowbell entered the cyber insurance market in 2019 with the ambition to revolutionize cyber insurance using data, AI and modern technologies. As of March 2022, Cowbell has developed the largest cyber insurance distribution network in the U.S. with more than 14,000 producers and has grown its monitored risk pool to more than 23 million businesses – 70% of the SME U.S. market.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber offers standalone, individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Cowbell Reinsurance Company is a licensed insurance captive in the State of Vermont. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure .

