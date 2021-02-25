Joshua Henderson Joins Ntirety as SVP, Technology and Development

"The addition of Joshua Henderson as Senior Vice President of Technology and Development is a significant move for Ntirety. He brings a diverse skill set and has years of valuable relevant experience in cloud services, and security solutions. We are excited for him to join our fast-growing Team," said Emil Sayegh, CEO of Ntirety.

Mr. Henderson comes to Ntirety from McLane Intelligent Solutions, where he previously served as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer. He also was a senior executive at Zayo Group and Clearview where he lead cloud, cyber security, and software architecture teams. In his distinguished career, Mr. Henderson has demonstrated skills successfully directing teams to meet ambitious goals of delivering leading edge products, services, and technology solutions.

Ntirety is also proud to announce the promotion of Chris Riley to the hybrid role of Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Product Officer.

"The promotion of Chris Riley to the hybrid role of Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Product Officer will strengthen Ntirety as the leading Compliant Security Managed Services Provider. Chris brings his security credentials to the product role, giving us a product roadmap that exceeds our customer needs, and is differentiating especially with exponential increase in cyber-threats," said Sayegh.

