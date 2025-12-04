Joshua L. Haber, Former Federal Prosecutor and Criminal Chief, Joins Abell Eskew Landau LLP as Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abell Eskew Landau LLP (AEL), a boutique law firm specializing in high-profile federal criminal and civil litigation, including white collar criminal defense and False Claims Act (FCA) litigation, is proud to announce that former federal prosecutor Joshua L. Haber has joined the Firm as a Partner.

Joshua L. Haber

Mr. Haber joins AEL after a distinguished career in government service, both as an Assistant U.S. Attorney (AUSA) for the District of New Jersey (DNJ) and as an Assistant District Attorney (ADA) for the New York County District Attorney's Office (DANY). As an AUSA, Mr. Haber rose to the level of Chief of the Criminal Division, the top position in the Criminal Division, where he supervised approximately 100 federal prosecutors handling criminal cases of every variety. Prior to serving as the Criminal Chief, Mr. Haber also served as the Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division, the Chief of the Economic Crimes Unit, and as an AUSA in the Health Care Fraud Unit. Mr. Haber specialized in prosecuting high-profile white-collar criminal cases. Among other notable matters, Mr. Haber supervised the prosecution of TD Bank for pervasive failures to prevent money-laundering, which resulted in $1.8 billion in criminal penalties and the first-ever guilty plea by a major bank for violating the Bank Secrecy Act. He also supervised the investigation and trial of recidivist Ponzi-schemer Eliyahu "Eli" Weinstein. And he co-led the investigation and prosecution of the largest-ever Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) case against a pharmaceutical company. He received the prestigious "Prosecutor of the Year" award three years in a row from the Federal Law Enforcement Foundation. Before his career as a federal prosecutor, Mr. Haber was a prosecutor at DANY, where he served in the Appeals Division.

"We are thrilled to welcome Josh to the firm as a partner," said David Eskew, one of AEL's three founding partners. "Josh's incredible career, culminating in his promotion to the top position in the Criminal Division, speaks for itself. He is a phenomenal litigator and trial attorney with a track record of success in and out of the courtroom. He is also a wonderful person with great judgment who elevates the attorneys around him. Josh immediately complements our talented team and further enhances our ability to represent our clients in high-stakes criminal and civil litigation."

"I'm thrilled to join the dynamic and expanding team at AEL," said Mr. Haber. "I look forward to collaborating with this roster of highly talented and experienced attorneys as we help clients navigate their most complex challenges, both in and out of the courtroom."

AEL was founded in 2020, just weeks before the global pandemic, by three former federal prosecutors. Since then, the Firm has grown to thirteen lawyers, boasting six former federal prosecutors hailing from the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York and the District of New Jersey, and two former prosecutors from the New York County District Attorney's Office. AEL specializes in white collar criminal defense and federal civil litigation, with a particular focus on high-profile fraud and corruption cases and False Claims Act (FCA) litigation in New York and New Jersey. AEL also provides transactional, regulatory and compliance advice to healthcare companies. AEL is ranked as a top Firm by multiple legal peer-rating companies for its work in the areas of white-collar criminal defense, healthcare, and commercial litigation.

For more information about AEL and Mr. Haber, please visit aellaw.com. The foregoing press release may contain attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in future cases.

