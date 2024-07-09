Joshua Masur Joins Haley Guiliano Litigation Department

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recognized industry leader as a provider of premium patent prosecution services, Haley Guiliano, LLP (HG) is expanding its expertise to provide clients with premium intellectual property litigation services. To that end, HG is excited to announce that Joshua Masur has joined the firm's litigation practice. Mr. Masur's practice focuses on commercial litigation for technology-focused clients, including intellectual property disputes involving patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets. His clients include established and emerging companies across a broad variety of technologies and industries.

Josh will join HG's San Jose, CA office, adding his litigation expertise to teams servicing clients across jurisdictions. "Haley Guiliano is a celebrated boutique firm and joining it is a tremendous honor and opportunity," Josh remarked. "When I met my new colleagues, I was immediately inspired by our shared commitment to best-in-class client services, ingenuity, and forward-thinking client-driven approach."

Over the past twenty-five years, Mr. Masur has advocated for technology companies in various legal settings, including federal and state trial and appeals courts and the International Trade Commission, including jury trials, bench trials, and arbitrations. He is well-versed in technologies such as motion picture special effects, online marketplaces and other online services, cannabis, semiconductor chip design, streaming online video, user interfaces, computer networks, encryption and authentication, automotive pollution controls, and type fonts.

"Josh's extensive experience and impressive track record in litigation make him an exceptional addition to our team," says Partner James F. Haley, Jr. "Josh joining HG is an important step as we continue to expand our litigation capabilities in order to better serve our clients' diverse needs. Our associates and patent agents will also be able to work with Josh to continue to incorporate the issues that arise in litigation into their IP filing and prosecution work."

Mr. Masur is a past president of the San Francisco Bay Area Intellectual Property American Inn of Court. He is a current member of the American Intellectual Property Law Association and the ABA Section of Intellectual Property Law, co-chairs both organizations' subcommittees on patent litigation policy, and is a member of their committees on patent trademark, and copyright litigation and legislation. He regularly presents to legal and industry audiences on intellectual property issues.

"Josh's broad knowledge and proven success in complex IP litigation make him an excellent fit for our firm. He will have an immediate impact on our client work, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Haley Guiliano," said Partner Gregory Lundell. "I'm looking forward to supporting his current practice and excited to see what we can build together."

Josh received his J.D. from Columbia Law School in 1999, where he was a Kent Scholar and Stone Scholar. Prior to attending law school, Mr. Masur worked as a computer and networking consultant and graphic designer. He is also an avid skier who currently serves as the outside general counsel to the National Ski Patrol, where he was an elected member of the organization's Board of Directors from 2016 to 2019 and its national treasurer from 2017 to 2019.

