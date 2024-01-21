Joshua Stein's New Guide to Ground Leases Now Available: Comprehensive Guide for Commercial Real Estate Professionals

Updated and Expanded after 20 Years;

Covers Disastrous Rent Increases, Bankruptcy, More

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial real estate attorney Joshua Stein has just published his three-volume New Guide to Ground Leases, a complete update of his earlier ground lease treatise, published nearly 20 years ago, and covers:

How have ground lease negotiators responded to recent disastrous rent increases? How can future rent adjustments protect the landlord, but also preserve the value of the tenant's position? Commercial real estate is all about financing. How does financing fit into a ground lease structure? How should a ground lease handle new financing structures? What if a landlord goes bankrupt or their lender forecloses? Does the ground tenant or developer get kicked out? How should ground lease negotiators respond to surprises from the bankruptcy courts?

Mr. Stein's new treatise also provides a state-of-the-art model ground lease, plus dozens of other template documents for these transactions, giving owners, tenants, and their counsel a comprehensive roadmap reflecting industry expectations and Mr. Stein's extensive experience.

The treatise focuses on ground lease transactions and negotiations, not on court decisions. It is indispensable to attorneys and business people who negotiate sophisticated ground lease transactions, providing helpful checklists and drafting tips, hundreds of comments on pressure points and issue resolutions, advice on post-closing administration, and sample language for nearly every topic that might arise.

It extensively discusses rent adjustments and resets, completion guaranties, other assurances of completion, rights of first offer and first refusal, condemnation and damage, priorities of estates, bankruptcy, insurance, and dozens of other topics. It focuses throughout on compliance with CMBS criteria and creation of a financeable ground lease — not just for the tenant, but also so the owner can obtain favorable nonrecourse financing.

Purchasers of the three-volume New Guide can also obtain electronic versions of the books and template documents, formatted in Microsoft Word and ready to edit and use in transactions, without additional charge. To get more information, order the treatise, or request a review copy, visit www.groundleasebook.com.

