Joshua T. Chilson Appointed To Board Of The Florida Bar Foundation

Josh is a well-respected leader in the Florida legal community currently serving on The Florida Bar Board of Governors representing the approximately 4,000 lawyers and judges of the Sixth Judicial Circuit since 2016. Prior to that time, he served as President of the Clearwater Bar Association where he received numerous honors including multiple president's awards and the CBA's top honor, the Ralph Richards Award.

Josh is a civil trial lawyer. He practices almost exclusively in the area of personal injury, having represented clients in most all types of personal injury matters including auto accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, premises liability incidents, negligent security, dog bites, defective products and most other types of negligence actions involving serious injuries.

Josh is a longtime supporter of The Florida Bar Foundation becoming a Florida Bar Foundation Fellow many years ago. His Foundation board term began on July 1, 2021.

The Florida Bar Foundation accomplishes its mission by funding programs that expand and improve representation and advocacy on behalf of low-income persons in civil legal matters, improve the fair and effective administration of justice, and promote public service among lawyers.

Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP is a regional, full-service law firm with offices in Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburg.

