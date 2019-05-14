Joshua's Pest Control Announces New St. Louis, MO Branch

EARTH CITY, Mo., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joshua's Pest Control, a premium pest control service provider, is proud to announce the addition of a new branch that will serve the St. Louis, MO area. This new branch is an expansion of the existing Kansas City location which first opened in 2015.

Joshua's Pest Control , known for its unique daily training program and dedication to customers, will offer comprehensive pest control services such as general pest protection, termite prevention, and mosquito control.

"We are excited to expand our business to one of the great American cities and its surrounding area," says owner Casey Swensen. "Our goal is to become an important part of the community by providing jobs, premium services, and a commitment to community service."

For more information about the new St. Louis location, visit joshuaspestcontrol.com or call (636) 443-7378.

About Joshua's Pest Control: Joshua's Pest Control has been providing premium service in the pest control industry since 2006, with a central focus on pest control expertise and genuine care. Joshua's #1 goal is to provide the best customer experience in the pest control industry. Learn more at joshuaspestcontrol.com.

