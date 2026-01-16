Josie Beverages Announces Launch of New Adaptogen Energy Drinks

"The launch of these four new energy drinks reflects our dedication to developing formulations with health benefits and great taste. We are thrilled to expand our distribution online nationally and begin our specialty retail distribution with select retailers in the San Francisco Bay Area," said Josie's Founder and Chief Energy Officer (CEO). "I founded Josie Beverages due to my love of adaptogens as alternatives to heavily caffeinated beverages, which I'm highly sensitive to as an avid beverage consumer."

The brand specializes in clean energy drinks formulated with nootropics and adaptogens utilizing lion's mane and cordyceps. The energy drink line is comprised of four flavor profiles including Tangerine, Lemon Lime, Mixed Berry and Cucumber. This line of sophisticated, functional sparkling energy drinks are now available online and via specialty retailers in the greater San Francisco Bay Area.

To meet with Josie Beverages about additional distribution at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California, contact [email protected].

About Josie Beverages

Everywhere the Josie team looked, energy drinks were overloaded with sugar, artificial junk, and a flavor profile that felt more like a dare than a delight. So, they created Josie: a better energy drink made for people who want to feel good - not wired, jittery, or crashing by 3 PM.



Josie's blend of lion's mane, cordyceps, and vitamin B12 is highly functional and tastes delicious. Think of it like fuel for your brain and body that actually supports your energy system, not just blasts it with caffeine and hope. It's clarity without chaos, focus without the fallout. To learn more about Josie Beverages and their line of energy drinks, visit drinkjosie.com.

